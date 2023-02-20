Samsung has released its first software update for the Galaxy S23-series phones, including S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Three phones came with the January security patch preloaded with the box, but this new one will update them to the 1st of February, 2023. The file includes 48 security updates for Android 13 and 7 for Samsung One UI.

The company introduced its flagship family this month, but users have already found some annoyances, such as an interesting OIS problem. The most recent update will put an end to this problem. On the other hand, Samsung has promised five years of security patches for the S23-series, and regardless of the model you are using, it will be updated to Android 14 this year as well.

More updates to S23-series will follow

The 5-year-long update run will ensure the owners will have the latest software until at least 2028, making the flagship family more attractive than its prominent-rival iPhone. This update promise will get an S23-series phone to have four major updates in 5 years and reach Android 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent software update is dubbed with the build number S91xBXXU1AWBD and is 567MB in size. It is being rolled out to users in Europe, but other regional versions are expected to be out soon. Samsung usually updates all phones in a couple of days, so this update is not an exception to this behavior. Another expected behavior is that the unlocked smartphones receive updates sooner than the carrier-locked models, especially in the US.

How to update Samsung Galaxy S23 with February 2023 security patch?

To check the latest update for your Samsung Galaxy S23-series phone:

Open "Settings"

Go to "Software Update"

Choose "Download and Install"

If you don't get the update, do not worry, and keep checking in the next few days. It can take some time before it reaches all users since the OTA (over-the-air) update method is applied in stages, so it might be longer than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement