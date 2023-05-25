How to share text from Windows PC to Android using Nearby Share

PC to Phone text transfer
Emre Çitak
May 25, 2023
Updated • May 25, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

The seamless exchange of files between Windows and Android devices has been made even more convenient with Google's Nearby Share. While many users are familiar with its ability to effortlessly transfer files and folders, few are aware that this powerful tool can also handle the transmission of text and URLs. Yes, you read that right! Whether you want to share a snippet of text from your Windows PC to your Android device, or vice versa, Nearby Share has got you covered.

Before we explain the process of sharing text and URLs, let's ensure we have the necessary prerequisites in place. First and foremost, download and install the Nearby Share app on your Windows PC.

You may find Nearby Share here.

Next, make sure you have an Android phone running version 6 or newer, as this is essential for successful communication between the devices. Once these requirements are met, we can dive into the process of sharing text and URLs using Nearby Share.

PC to Phone text transfer
Windows PC to Phone text transfer has been made easy with Nearby Share - Image courtesy of Google Android

How to use Nearby Share

Whether you're sharing files, photos, videos, or now even text and URLs, this versatile tool simplifies our digital lives and makes sharing a breeze. Here are the steps you must take to share text from a PC to Android using Nearby Share:

  1. Launch the Nearby Share app on your Windows PC
  2. Locate the desired text or URL that you wish to share
  3. Select the text and copy it to your clipboard. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the text directly onto the app
  4. Return to the Nearby Share app and paste the copied text into the provided area
  5. On the right panel of the app, you'll find a list of available contacts. Choose the intended recipient
  6. Before proceeding, ensure that Nearby Share is turned on and enabled on your Android phone. This setting can typically be found in the device's settings menu
  7. On your Android device, a prompt will appear, seeking permission to receive the shared text or URL. Grant the necessary permissions by accepting the prompt, either directly on the phone or on the receiving device
  8. Once the text or URL reaches its destination, a range of options awaits you

Depending on the content, you may have the opportunity to open it directly or copy it to your clipboard for future reference. Links, however, offer the option to copy only, ensuring you have the necessary flexibility at your command.

The next time you stumble upon a captivating article or come across an intriguing website, remember that Nearby Share is here to swiftly transfer your desired content from your Windows PC to your trusted Android device. Embrace the convenience and embrace the power of Nearby Share today.

Advertisement

Related content

Google Pay Split

With Google Pay, you don't have to worry about who pays how much
iPhone speaker not working

iPhone speaker not working: How to fix it
How to combine two columns in excel

How to combine two columns in Excel while preserving data

How to delete your WhatsApp account without losing personal data

How to connect PS4 Controller to phone

Save your Gmail account before Google deletes it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved