Nothing Phone (2): Price, features, availability

Many Android users from all around the world have been waiting for the official Nothing Phone (2) announcement, and that day finally came. The company revealed its second smartphone's features, price, and availability.

Nothing's second smartphone was teased and leaked a couple of times in the past couple of months by some of the trusted insiders and leakers. Nothing finally broke its silence and revealed the phone officially. The company shared important details about Nothing Phone (2).

On July 11, 2023, nothing showed the Phone 2. However, as part of a protracted hype campaign, we saw much of the phone from Nothing itself weeks before the official announcement. However, we still had no idea about its price.

Nothing Phone 2 Specs

A 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz will be provided with Nothing Phone (2). A 32MP front-facing camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor and capability for 1080p video recording at 60 frames per second is housed in the center of the punch hole cutout.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor in the back's primary camera now has OIS and EIS image stabilization, as well as enhanced HDR and Motion Capture settings. The 50MP ultrawide cam has Advanced HDR features in addition to using the same Samsung JN1 sensor as its predecessor.

The SD 778G+ chipset from Phone (1) has been replaced by a Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chipset in Phone 2. The battery capacity has increased to 4,700 mAh, and cable charging has been increased to 45W, while wireless charging is still just 15W. Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13 and adds new widgets, theme colors, folder layouts, and illustrated covers, takes care of the software front.

Availability and Price

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the base model starts at $599. Now that we have the starting pricing for the Nothing Phone 2, we can compare prices. The 12/256GB variant costs $699 if you need extra space to expand. For $799, those with larger budgets can purchase the top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This is the price for the US.

Beginning on July 11, anyone may pre-order the Nothing Phone 2 worldwide, just like in the US. On July 17, general accessibility will start. The base 8/128GB model will cost $929 CAD in Canada. The least expensive 12/256GB model will cost CAD $999, and the most expensive 12/512GB model will cost CAD $1,099 each.

The price of the 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB models of the Nothing Phone 2 in the UK is £579, £629, and £699, respectively. The price of the Nothing Phone 2 in various parts of Europe ranges from €679 for the 8/128GB model to €729 for the 12/256GB model to €849 for the top-of-the-line 12/512GB model.

Here is everything about Nothing Phone (2)

Differences with Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (2) might appear to be the same as Phone (1), but the new model has a rounded rear that makes it more comfortable to hold. Additionally, the Glyph interface was updated, and it now has 11 segmented LED strips and 33 total LED illumination zones. It presents fresh applications for alerts, like volume control and timer indicators.

For Essential Glyph notifications, you may assign particular apps to the top left LED, which will remain lit until you delete the item from your notification settings. Nothing is also making its Glyph interface SDK and API available to developers, so in the future, we'll probably see even more creative use cases.

