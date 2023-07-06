Here is everything about Nothing Phone (2)

Yogesh Brar, a reliable leaker, has published all the information about the Nothing Phone 2. The whole spec sheet has been revealed by the tip, but most of it was already known owing to other trustworthy sources. However, Brar has also provided the Nothing Phone 2's India pricing, which gives us an idea of what to anticipate in the US.

According to the source, the Nothing Phone 2 would cost between Rs 42,000 and Rs 43,000 in India. Quick conversion would result in a value of around $520. Compared to the Phone 1, which went on sale in India for $399 for the base model at a cost of Rs 32,999, the pricing is significantly higher.

According to a French site called Dealabs, the 512GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2 will allegedly cost €849 ($934), which is only a little price increase above the €729 ($802) base model. If Brar's analysis is accurate, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone costing roughly $600 would be a sweet spot for customers, especially with all the design fills included.

Nothing Phone 2 - 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (adaptive)

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

- Camera: 50MP (IMX890) (f/1.9) (OIS) + 50MP (UW) (JN1)

- Selfie: 32MP

- Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0 (3+4 updates)

- optical fingerprint, IP rating

- 4,700mAh battery, 33W / 15W Price: ?42/43k — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 6, 2023

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Brar says that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.7" FHD+ OLED screen with a rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor running on Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0. Besides, it will hit the shelves with a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone will include a 4,700mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing Phone (2) will reportedly be on sale via webcast on July 11 at 11 am Eastern / 4 pm UK time. You may see it directly here. With a 2,000 rupee "pre-order pass," Indian customers may already pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) on Flipkart. It should come as no surprise that we'll get the new phone around July of this year, as The Phone (1) debuted in July of 2022.

One significant difference this time around is that the Phone (2) will really be released in the US, as Pei separately stated in an interview with Inverse. It has been verified that the Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale on July 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

