Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Release date, specs and more

Today, President Lu Weibing revealed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 release date. In the Weibo comments section of a post he made regarding Xiaomi's most recent factory improvement, he provided the information in response to a query.

The brand-new Smart Factory has officially begun operations, and the Mix Fold 3 will be the first model it produces in large quantities. It appears that there have been several improvements made to the production processes to enable Mix Fold 3 to be both thinner and stronger. Naturally, it will also include cameras with the Leica name.

The bad news is that the Mix Fold 3 will reportedly remain restricted to China like its predecessor and not have an official international launch, according to a relatively recent rumor. That would be unfortunate, but over the past few years, we've noticed a pattern where Chinese businesses are reluctant to sell their foldables outside of their native country. Consumers lose out, and the only true winner is Samsung, but that is what it is.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 release date

Xiaomi Group Partner and President Lu Weibing recently stated on Weibo that the foldable phone will be unveiled in August. He disclosed that it will be more robust and thinner than the MIX Fold 2's predecessor.

Since the Mix Fold 2 debuted in August of last year, it appears that new Xiaomi foldables now typically debut in that month. When folded, such a model has a thickness of 11.2mm. That was already astounding, but it appears Xiaomi has found a way to make the Mix Fold 3 even slimmer.

Specs

It was previously believed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's main camera will use a Sony IMX 989 sensor, much as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's main camera, which would have a 1-inch sensor on the foldable's back. The auxiliary cameras on the Mix Fold 3 will also be identical to those on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

According to reports, Xiaomi will include a 50MP Sony IMX 858 sensor on its periscope telephoto, telephoto, and ultrawide angle cameras. Since all of the secondary cameras on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra also use Sony IMX 858 sensors, its camera setup is the same as that of the 13 Ultra.

