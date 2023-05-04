Check out these new Xiaomi 13 Ultra custom colors

Xiaomi recently revealed its new phone, 13 Ultra, and now the company is adding more custom colors to the lineup. The new colors are Starry Sky Blue, Cabernet Orange, and Ginkgo Yellow

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was initially released in three different colors, Black, White, and Olive Green. However, the tech giant wants to add more colorways to the family and offer distinct options to different customers. In a recent announcement, Xiaomi revealed three new colors for 13 Ultra, Starry Sky Blue, Cabernet Orange, and Ginkgo Yellow.

The 13 Ultra's three new variants all have a black aluminum frame. Another difference between the new color options is the camera ring, which now comes in a dark graphite hue rather than the brass option seen in the launch colors.

For now, Xiaomi is launching the new color options only in China. Starry Sky Blue, Cabernet Orange, and Ginkgo Yellow will be available on the official Chinese website of the company on May 6. The options are available in the 16/512GB trim for CNY 6,499 ($941). It is unclear whether Xiaomi will launch them globally in the upcoming days. The announcement says that the quantities are limited, so it might also be an option only for Chinese users.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specs

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.73-inch pro-grade WQHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in the front. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which incorporates a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Furthermore, it has LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0 Storage with a variety of options: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

It has four 50 MP cameras, not just one. A Leica optical lens with a focal length range of 12mm (ultra-wide angle), 23mm (wide angle), 75mm (telephoto), and the new 120mm (super-telephoto), as well as the additional 46mm and 240mm lengths through the In-Sensor-Zoom, is used in the quad-camera setup.

The new phone is powered by MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. It has a leather back and an IP68 certification. The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, like the majority of smartphones, but it also enables 90W wired turbo charging and 50W wireless turbo charging.

It got all the attention thanks to Xiaomi's collaboration with Leica to offer one of the best smartphone cameras in the market. However, we still don't know the global release date of the price information. It is currently on sale in China, and the company confirmed that it will hit the global markets soon.

