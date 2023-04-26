Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2: Perfect gateway for all your smart devices

Emre Çitak
Apr 26, 2023
Misc
|
2

Europe has welcomed the arrival of the new Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2, a cutting-edge switchboard that enables users to efficiently manage their smart devices from outside their homes.

With its Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and ZigBee 3.0 capabilities, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 serves as the perfect gateway for connecting practically any smart device with lightning-fast speed.

Design and features of the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 boasts a sleek, modern design, featuring rounded edges and a matte surface that gives it a simple yet elegant appearance. With its 128MB memory and dual-core processor reaching 1GHz, this new gateway or switchboard is capable of handling even the most complex tasks with ease.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 now includes a USB Type-C port and an Ethernet connection, enhancing its overall functionality and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT
Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2
Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 comes with a USB Type-C port and an Ethernet connection - Image: Xiaomi

Centralize and control your smart devices

One of the most significant benefits of the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is its ability to centralize all of your smart devices, regardless of their connectivity types. This switchboard empowers users to control all of their smart devices from outside their homes, even those that only have Bluetooth or ZigBee connectivity.

With its exceptional speed and connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 delivers a seamless and efficient user experience.

Affordable Price Point for an exceptional device

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is now available in Europe for a competitive price of 39.99 euros, which is comparable to the cost of the previous generation. Get it via the link here!

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is a must-have product with its advanced features and affordability for anyone seeking to centralize and control their smart devices with ease. While we expect the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 to arrive in Europe and the USA very soon, it would not be wrong to predict that Xiaomi will maintain its throne in price-performance competition in 2023.

Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT takes a step to ease privacy concerns
ryzen z1 chips

Ryzen Z1 chips: The future of handheld gaming?

How to use HuggingChat: ChatGPT alternative
Steam Puzzle Fest sale 2023

Top 5 games to buy in Steam Puzzle Fest sale 2023
Beats Studio Buds+

Check out the transparent Beats Studio Buds+

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 launches in China with such a low price tag

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. andy said on April 26, 2023 at 11:46 am
    Reply

    2023 and still no Matter?!?!

  2. Stuart said on April 26, 2023 at 12:14 pm
    Reply

    All of this smart home tech is a privacy nightmare and I have no idea why anyone would kit their home with microphones connected to Google, Amazon or worse..some company based in a surveillance-crazed dictatorship. I know from my old relatives who lived under communism what mass surveillence was like and how horrible it was. The pre-1989 dictators could only dream of what is posibble nowadays, when clueless consumers willingly pay money to bug their homes and see it as a “must-have”. Clown world indeed.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved