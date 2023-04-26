Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2: Perfect gateway for all your smart devices

Europe has welcomed the arrival of the new Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2, a cutting-edge switchboard that enables users to efficiently manage their smart devices from outside their homes.

With its Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and ZigBee 3.0 capabilities, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 serves as the perfect gateway for connecting practically any smart device with lightning-fast speed.

Design and features of the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 boasts a sleek, modern design, featuring rounded edges and a matte surface that gives it a simple yet elegant appearance. With its 128MB memory and dual-core processor reaching 1GHz, this new gateway or switchboard is capable of handling even the most complex tasks with ease.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 now includes a USB Type-C port and an Ethernet connection, enhancing its overall functionality and convenience.

Centralize and control your smart devices

One of the most significant benefits of the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is its ability to centralize all of your smart devices, regardless of their connectivity types. This switchboard empowers users to control all of their smart devices from outside their homes, even those that only have Bluetooth or ZigBee connectivity.

With its exceptional speed and connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 delivers a seamless and efficient user experience.

Affordable Price Point for an exceptional device

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is now available in Europe for a competitive price of 39.99 euros, which is comparable to the cost of the previous generation. Get it via the link here!

The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is a must-have product with its advanced features and affordability for anyone seeking to centralize and control their smart devices with ease. While we expect the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 to arrive in Europe and the USA very soon, it would not be wrong to predict that Xiaomi will maintain its throne in price-performance competition in 2023.

