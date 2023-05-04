Expect the unexpected performance from Galaxy S23 FE camera

Emre Çitak
May 4, 2023
Misc
|
0

Samsung fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE camera performance, and recent rumors suggest that the new device may feature an upgraded primary camera.

Samsung's new flagship phone has been the focus of Android phone users for a long time. Especially the performance of the phones, with an Apple-style chassis we are used to, seems to satisfy the needs of many high-end users.

Galaxy S23 FE will come with a 50MP primary camera

Recent reports claim to have confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature an upgraded 50MP primary camera through a reliable source. While details about other camera modules are still unclear, this upgrade alone is a significant improvement over previous FE models and should make camera lovers very happy.

Galaxy S23 FE camera
Galaxy S23 FE will come with a 50MP primary camera - Image courtesy of Samsung

Brand-new powerful chip

In addition to the upgraded camera, rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2200 chip, which debuted with the Galaxy S22 flagship series. This chipset has had plenty of time for optimization and, combined with the 50MP camera, could make the Galaxy S23 FE feel like a more high-end phone than previous FE models.

Why Exynos 2200 SoC?

There are a few reasons why Samsung might choose the Exynos 2200 SoC for the Galaxy S23 FE.

Firstly, it's a powerful enough chip for the FE's price range.

And secondly, it could help boost Samsung's chipset business, which has been struggling in recent years.

Galaxy S23 FE release date

While details about the Galaxy S23 FE are still emerging, it's unclear when Samsung will release the device. Some speculate that it may come to the market several months after the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, or even as late as early 2024. We'll have to wait for more information from Samsung to know for sure.

Advertisement

Related content

How to find Sith Holocron Fortnite

How to find Sith Holocron: Fortnite guide
Biden AI

Biden to fund seven new national AI research institutes with $140M

ChatGPT data breach: Have you used it on March 20th?

How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

Don't let buying a house turn into a nightmare, let ChatGPT find your dream house

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved