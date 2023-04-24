Get ready for the high-end Xiaomi Pad 6 Series

Emre Çitak
Apr 24, 2023
Xiaomi recently unveiled their latest tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro, alongside the highly-anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra at their recent launch event.

These new tablets offer significant upgrades from their predecessors, including faster chipsets, better displays, and a fresh design inspired by the Xiaomi 13 series phones.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Series features

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Series tablets offer significant upgrades over their predecessors, including a sleek design inspired by the Xiaomi 13 series phones.

With the latest chipsets, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Series promises impressive performance, making it an excellent option for those seeking a powerful and efficient tablet.

Display

Both tablets feature an 11-inch IPS LCD with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1800 x 2880 px resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. However, the Pad 6 Pro boasts a snappier 144Hz refresh rate compared to the Pad 6's 120Hz, giving users a smoother and more responsive experience.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is equipped with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while the Pad 6 features the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both tablets run on MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13, providing a smooth and efficient user interface.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro
Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro comes with a 144hz refresh rate display - Image courtesy of Xiaomi

Camera and Audio

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro has a 50MP main camera and a new 20MP front-facing sensor with auto-tracking capabilities during video calls. In comparison, the Pad 6 has a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Both tablets come with quad-speaker setups and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience for users.

Accessories

Xiaomi also announced a new keyboard case and a second-generation smart pen accessory with lower input latency, longer battery life, and improved wear resistance on the pen tip.

Both the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro come in black, blue, and champagne gold colors.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Series price

The base model of the Xiaomi Pad 6 starts at CNY 1,999 ($291 converted) for the 6/128GB model. The 8/128GB version is priced at CNY 2,099 ($305 converted), while the 8/256GB model costs CNY 2,399 ($349 converted).

On the other hand, the base model of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro starts at CNY 2,699 ($392 converted) for the 8/256GB version. The tablet is also available in 8/256GB (CNY 2,699) and 12/256GB (CNY 2,999) trims. The top of the line 12/512GB model is priced at CNY 3,299 ($480 converted).

Xiaomi Pad 6 release date

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro are available for pre-order in China, and open sales have begun on April 21. International pricing and availability have not yet been revealed.

