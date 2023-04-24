Details of the Poco F5 Pro features have emerged

Emre Çitak
Apr 24, 2023
Poco F5 Pro, the latest smartphone from Xiaomi, has been spotted on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. The listing confirms that the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the same chipset that powers the Redmi K60. This revelation supports the rumors that the Poco F5 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60, which was launched in China last December.

In addition to the processor, the benchmark result also reveals that the Poco F5 Pro will run on Android 13 and will have 12GB of RAM. It's worth noting that the top-specced version of the Redmi K60 has a memory combo of 16GB/512GB. The benchmark result also shows the model number as 23013PC75G, which is likely an indication that the launch is nearing.

Impressive benchmark results

According to the benchmark result, the Poco F5 Pro's processor will have a base frequency of 1.80 GHz and will consist of three clusters, with four cores running at 1.80 GHz, three cores at 2.50 GHz, and one core at 2.92 GHz. The memory size is listed as 7.02 GB.

Check out Gatgetsdata's tweet on Poco F5 Pro below.

It's clear that the Poco F5 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive device, with top-of-the-line specs that are sure to excite tech enthusiasts. With the confirmed presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the possibility of a high memory combo, the Poco F5 Pro is certainly a device to keep an eye on. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting smartphone!

