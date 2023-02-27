Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in Europe and Asia

Xiaomi's new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, are about to be sold in Europe and Asia. The China-based company started to sell the devices as China-exclusives in late 2022.

The launch of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro devices in Europe and Asia was announced during the launch event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. There, Xiaomi presented the two smartphone devices to the public.

The specs of both flagship phones are identical to the Chinese version. Both feature Leica co-branded cameras and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Xiaomi notes that the new cpu offers 37% better performance while using 47% less power when compared to the first generation chip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pro features a 4820 mAh single cell battery. Xiaomi claims that it allows for more than 19 hours of video playback, an impressive 104 hours of audio playback, almost 6 hours of 1080p recording, and more than 7 hours of gaming. Initial test results suggest that the numbers may be a bit lower than those official numbers.

Both devices feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. The Pro's is slightly larger at 6.73", features a 3D curved LTPOP display and a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The 13-without-Pro offers a flat display with a resolution of 2400x1080. Xiaomi uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protections on the Pro and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protections on the Xiaomi 13.

Speaking of dimensions, the Xiaomi 13 Pro weights 229 gram, and has a thickness of 8.38 millimeters. The Xiaomi 13 weights 189 gram and a thickness of 7.98 millimeters.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro come with at least 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. The larger storage models support UFS 4.0, while the 128 gigabyte version only UFS 3.1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both devices feature 50w wireless turbo charging. The Xiaomi 13 67W turbo charging, which Xiaomi claims charges the device in 38 minutes to 100%. The Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 120W HyperCharge, which halves the time to 19 minutes according to the device manufacturer.

The build in digital cameras are both manufactured in cooperation with Germany-based Leica. The Pro features the 1-inch Sony IMX989, introduced by Xiaomi in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It offers "more powerful light absorption and better imaging resolution" according to Xiaomi.

It has a new telephoto lens that has been inspired by DSLR professional lenses. The lens can be moved internally and be used for telephoto and macro photography. Sample images are available on Xiaomi's official website, but also on third-party sites such as Kimovil.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can check out a full feature comparison on GSM Arena.

Initial test results

Several review sites have gotten their hands on the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro already. Most highlight the excellent AMOLED display and digital camera, and the fast processor.

When it comes to issues, some point out that the battery runtime is only average, and that the devices are slippery. Another reviewer pointed out that the Pro was rather heavy, that it had a huge camera bump, and that it attracted fingerprints. A third, who reviewed the Pro, concluded that the device had "superb hardware", but only "so-so software".

From the specs, it is also confirmed that only USB Type-C 2.0 is supported.

Closing Words

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have excellent displays and a fast processor. The Pro has the better camera and several extra features that set it apart from the smaller model. Xiaomi 13 will launch for a retail price of €999 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro for a retail price of €1299 starting in early March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in Europe and Asia Description Xiaomi's new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, are about to be sold in Europe and Asia. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement