It's time for your WhatsApp chat history to come down from the clouds

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to transfer their chat history to another iPhone without using iCloud or to another Android phone without using Google Drive. The new feature, called "Transfer Chats" allows users to transfer their chat history and media to a new device by simply scanning a QR code with their old smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, WhatsApp only permits iPhone users to migrate their chat history and media to another iPhone if they have backed up their chats to iCloud. With the new feature, users will no longer be required to use iCloud and will instead only need to download WhatsApp on their new phone, register with the same number, and scan the QR code displayed on their new device.

This new feature will be particularly beneficial for users who are limited to iCloud's or Google Drive's free storage and do not have enough space available to back up their chat history on Apple's servers. With the new built-in service, users can transfer their chat history to a new device without worrying about storage limitations.

Can you use WhatsApp Transfer Chats right now?

The feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app or directly from the Play Store. However, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days, although there is no specific timeline for when it will be available for regular WhatsApp users.

Multi-device login support

This latest news follows the announcement made by Meta last week that it is rolling out multi-device login support for more than one phone. This means that users will be able to log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones, rather than being restricted to just one phone and multiple desktop devices.

With the new feature, users' messages will be synced across multiple devices, including other phones, so they can access the app even if one device is switched off. The rollout of the multi-device login support feature is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Advertisement