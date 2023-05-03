Instagram carousel posts get a musical boost

Emre Çitak
May 3, 2023
Apps, Music
|
0

Instagram has been a popular social media platform since its inception. Over the years, the platform has added several features to enhance the user experience. Recently, the platform has been testing a new feature that will enable users to add songs to their photo carousel posts.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Instagram's parent company, announced the new feature on his personal Instagram page. He said, "We're testing out a new Instagram feature. People can share a song in a Note and also add a song to their photo carousels". This innovative feature is already available in a few countries and will soon be rolled out globally.

Give your followers a musical feast on your carousel posts

The photo carousel feature on Instagram allows users to share multiple photos or videos in a single post. Previously, users could add music to individual photos or videos, but the new feature will allow users to add songs to their entire photo carousel. This way, users can enjoy listening to music while swiping through their photo carousel.

According to multiple sources, Instagram is planning to launch this feature soon. One report stated that "users will be able to select a song from Instagram's vast library and add it to their carousel, which can include up to 10 images or videos. A music sticker will appear on the first frame of the carousel post to indicate that there's music available".

Instagram carousel music
Instagram carousel posts will have the option to share music soon - Image courtesy of Instagram

In addition to the new feature allowing users to add songs to their photo carousels, Instagram is also testing a new way to add music to Notes. According to Zuckerberg, users will be able to select and attach a portion of a song to their Notes, which will allow others to see the name of the song and artist above their status.

Instagram has been constantly evolving since its launch, with new features being added every few months. The platform has become a hub for creators and businesses, and these new features will only enhance the user experience. With the addition of the ability to add songs to photo carousels, Instagram is expected to attract more users who enjoy sharing their musical tastes on the platform.

Advertisement

Related content

Snapchat My AI

Snapchat My AI takes a step further: Sponsored Links now in testing

It's time for your WhatsApp chat history to come down from the clouds
chegg stock chatgpt

Chegg's stock takes a hit: Is ChatGPT a threat for the education industry?

This new WhatsApp feature will only be available to Apple users

How to connect Spotify To BeReal app?
Instagram AI Reels

Instagram's Reels AI technology increases usage

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved