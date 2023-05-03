Instagram carousel posts get a musical boost

Instagram has been a popular social media platform since its inception. Over the years, the platform has added several features to enhance the user experience. Recently, the platform has been testing a new feature that will enable users to add songs to their photo carousel posts.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Instagram's parent company, announced the new feature on his personal Instagram page. He said, "We're testing out a new Instagram feature. People can share a song in a Note and also add a song to their photo carousels". This innovative feature is already available in a few countries and will soon be rolled out globally.

Give your followers a musical feast on your carousel posts

The photo carousel feature on Instagram allows users to share multiple photos or videos in a single post. Previously, users could add music to individual photos or videos, but the new feature will allow users to add songs to their entire photo carousel. This way, users can enjoy listening to music while swiping through their photo carousel.

According to multiple sources, Instagram is planning to launch this feature soon. One report stated that "users will be able to select a song from Instagram's vast library and add it to their carousel, which can include up to 10 images or videos. A music sticker will appear on the first frame of the carousel post to indicate that there's music available".

In addition to the new feature allowing users to add songs to their photo carousels, Instagram is also testing a new way to add music to Notes. According to Zuckerberg, users will be able to select and attach a portion of a song to their Notes, which will allow others to see the name of the song and artist above their status.

Instagram has been constantly evolving since its launch, with new features being added every few months. The platform has become a hub for creators and businesses, and these new features will only enhance the user experience. With the addition of the ability to add songs to photo carousels, Instagram is expected to attract more users who enjoy sharing their musical tastes on the platform.

