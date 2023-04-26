Xiaomi Mi Band 8 launches in China with such a low price tag

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese technology company, has launched its latest budget-friendly fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Band 8, in China for a starting price of $35. Compared to pricier options such as Fitbit, the Mi Band line of activity trackers is known for delivering exceptional value for money.

What's new on Xiaomi Mi Band 8?

It seems that the changes are minimal when compared to last year's Mi Band 7. The design, size, and functionality are relatively similar, but there are a few noteworthy upgrades. For instance, the display on the Mi Band 8 is slightly brighter than its predecessor, and the battery is slightly bigger. Additionally, it now supports fast charging, reducing the recharge time from two hours to one hour. Xiaomi has also improved the refresh rate to 60 Hz for smoother graphics on the new model.

Although the company has not made any significant changes in the overall design, Xiaomi has introduced new wrist bands that could add a touch of style to the Mi Band 8. Another positive aspect is that Xiaomi continues to offer clip-style accessories, allowing users to wear the Mi Band 8 on a belt, clipped to a shirt, shoes, or other items.

There are some downgrades

There has been a slight downgrade in wireless capabilities, with the Mi Band 8 maxing out at Bluetooth 5.1, whereas the previous model supported Bluetooth 5.2. Nevertheless, the Mi Band 8 offers optical heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen), 6-axis motion sensors, and a vibration motor, as well as waterproofing up to 5 ATMs.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 pricing

The Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is available in China for CNY 239 ($35) for the Bluetooth-only model and CNY 279 ($40) for the Bluetooth & NFC version.

At the moment, there's no news on when the Mi Band 8 will be available in other countries, but one can expect a slightly higher price tag when purchased outside of China. If you are in China right now, you can order your brand-new Xiaomi Mi Band 8 using this link without waiting!

