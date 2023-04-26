Check out the transparent Beats Studio Buds+

Beats has been reportedly working on a new headphone, and today new transparent version of Beats Studio Buds+ has been unveiled in an Amazon listing. It is expected to come out on May 18 with a price of $169.95.

The company has been working on Beats Studio Buds+ for a while now, but it never made an official announcement about its upcoming product. Today, a new Beats Studio Buds+ listing has appeared on Amazon, giving some of its key features and possible release date. Even though the listing was removed immediately, many people checked it out and saw all the specs it will offer.

According to the listing, the Studio Buds+ will have up to 1.6 times the active noise cancellation and up to 2 times better Transparency mode compared to the original Studio Buds due to 3x larger microphones and air vent adjustments. Besides, it will also offer a better battery life of 36 hours, 12 hours better than the current standard Beats Studio Buds' 24-hour lasting battery.

You don't have to worry if you drop your earbuds in water. They are IPX4-rated and will be compatible with both Apple and Android devices, offering distinct features such as one-touch pairing and automatic switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support. Beats Studio Buds+ is expected to come out on May 18 and a $169.95 price.

Apart from its specs and release date, the listing also revealed its new transparent colorway. The new transparent Beats Studio Buds+ looks very similar to Nothing's Ear 2 earbuds. It also has Black and Ivory color options, according to the listing. Beats is expected to release its new product with a press release rather than holding an event.

Beats Studio Buds+ was discovered a month ago

The upcoming earbud was revealed in the backend codes of iOS 16.4 recently. The RC version added support for an unannounced Beats Studio Buds+, which 9to5Mac found. The website discovered a code containing information about the future device, including some of its main and potential functions.

We knew that it was under development but didn't have any other information other than a couple of features. At first, fans thought it was powered by Apple's H1 or H2 chips, but then it was revealed that Beats Studio Buds+ would use a chipset developed by Beats.

