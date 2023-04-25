Taylor Swift Atlanta concert: Last minute tickets prices and more

Are you a fan of Taylor Swift? Do you live in Atlanta or the surrounding area? If so, get ready for an unforgettable experience, as the pop star brings her ‘Eras Tour’ to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 29, and 30.

The tour has been receiving rave reviews, with fans raving about the elaborate costume changes, stunning set designs, and relationship drama that is a hallmark of Swift's performances. However, it also comes with a hefty price tag, with the lowest prices for last-minute tickets starting at $724 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Taylor Swift Atlanta concert last minute tickets prices and seating options

At the time of publication, the lowest-priced seats available at the Falcons’ stadium for each of Taylor’s three Atlanta concerts start at $724 before fees on Vivid Seats. However, these prices are subject to fluctuation.

To help you make a decision about which seats to buy, we’ve provided a complete breakdown of all the best prices on upper-deck, lower-level, and floor seats for each of Taylor’s three Atlanta concerts. You can find this information below.

Upper-level ticket prices April 28 at 6:30 p.m. :$764 April 29 at 6:30 p.m. :$869 April 30 at 6:30 p.m. :$724

Lower-level ticket prices April 28 at 6:30 p.m. :$764 April 29 at 6:30 p.m. :$871 April 30 at 6:30 p.m. :$774

Floor seat ticket prices April 28 at 6:30 p.m. :$1663 April 29 at 6:30 p.m. :$1909 April 30 at 6:30 p.m. :$1597



Opening acts and what you need to know

Swift has selected Gracie Abrams and beabadoobe as opening acts for April 28 and 29, and MUNA and Gayle for April 30.

Gracie Abrams, the daughter of film director JJ Abrams and producer Katie McGrath, is a star in her own right. Her song “I miss you, I’m sorry” has upwards of 100 million streams on Spotify, and she opened for Olivia Rodrigo on the 2022 “Sour Tour” and headlined her own tour this spring.

Beabadoobe first made a name for her brand of intimate, indie rock featuring for headliners like The 1975 and Clairo. For a taste of her unique sound, we recommend checking out her 2020 debut album “Fake It Flowers” as well as 2022’s “Beatopia”.

MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. The trio has put out three albums and opened for Kacey Musgraves on her 2022 tour. Want a taste of their sound? Check out Muna’s slick cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” in the film “Fire Island”.

Gayle sings that song you hear everywhere. Yes, Gayle is known for her smash single “ABCDEFU,” which she wrote in response to a comment on TikTok. Following the song’s success, Gayle mounted her tour, dubbed “Feeling It Together,” and hit venues all over the U.S. in 2022.

It's safe to say that the opening acts alone make the concert worth attending and Swift has shared her excitement about the concert with the tweet below.

I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ schedule

If you’re unable to make it to the Atlanta concerts, don’t worry. After the three-show weekend in Atlanta, Swift has 36 more North American concerts remaining on her schedule. You can find a complete calendar of all remaining ‘Eras Tour’ dates online.

The ‘Eras Tour’ has been receiving positive reviews, with critics raving about Swift’s showmanship and the quality of the production. So, whether you’re in Atlanta or plan to catch the tour in another city, it's bound to be a night to remember.

