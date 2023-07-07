Android users will soon filter chat lists on WhatsApp

For Android users, WhatsApp has recently begun rolling out a new keyboard featuring an emoji bar. The platform is currently developing a new functionality to filter chat lists.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 upgrade, a bottom navigation bar was announced. WhatsApp is currently working on additional features to enhance the user experience. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is getting ready to bring a new feature that will let Android users filter their cat lists.

"The idea behind this concept was to address the current challenge of accessing the filtering feature, as the current implementation is not very user-friendly. We wanted to bring the ability to filter our conversations to the chat list because we think that a better placement of the filter button would greatly improve the user experience. Through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.17 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now working on a new feature to easily filter the chat list, available in a future update of the app", said the website.

WhatsApp chat list filtering will be available for Android users soon

Currently, WhatsApp is planning to add three filters at the top of the chat list, replacing the tabs that were present before the bottom navigation bar was introduced. These filters offer choices for categorizing chats according to unread messages, intimate exchanges, and professional discussions. Although these filters are tailored to particular conversation types, the lack of a group chat-specific filter is clearly apparent.

Related: How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp just gave Windows users the option to change the font size. By enabling users to change the size of text shown on their desktop computers, this new feature seeks to improve the overall user experience. The WhatsApp app's 'Personalisation' option is where you can access the text resizing function. The company works to improve its app on every platform.

Advertisement