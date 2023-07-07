Android users will soon filter chat lists on WhatsApp

whatsapp chat filter
Onur Demirkol
Jul 7, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

For Android users, WhatsApp has recently begun rolling out a new keyboard featuring an emoji bar. The platform is currently developing a new functionality to filter chat lists.

With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 upgrade, a bottom navigation bar was announced. WhatsApp is currently working on additional features to enhance the user experience. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is getting ready to bring a new feature that will let Android users filter their cat lists.

"The idea behind this concept was to address the current challenge of accessing the filtering feature, as the current implementation is not very user-friendly. We wanted to bring the ability to filter our conversations to the chat list because we think that a better placement of the filter button would greatly improve the user experience. Through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.17 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now working on a new feature to easily filter the chat list, available in a future update of the app", said the website.

whatsapp chat filter
Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp chat list filtering will be available for Android users soon

Currently, WhatsApp is planning to add three filters at the top of the chat list, replacing the tabs that were present before the bottom navigation bar was introduced. These filters offer choices for categorizing chats according to unread messages, intimate exchanges, and professional discussions. Although these filters are tailored to particular conversation types, the lack of a group chat-specific filter is clearly apparent.

Related: How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp just gave Windows users the option to change the font size. By enabling users to change the size of text shown on their desktop computers, this new feature seeks to improve the overall user experience. The WhatsApp app's 'Personalisation' option is where you can access the text resizing function. The company works to improve its app on every platform.

Advertisement

Related content

Winamp for iOS is now available via TestFlight

Winamp for iOS is now available via TestFlight
threads

It took 7 hours for Threads to reach 10 million users
Instagram Threads

Meta launches Instagram Threads to dethrone Twitter
Nothing Phone (2)

Here is everything about Nothing Phone (2)
xiaomi mix fold 3

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Release date, specs and more
Live Voicemail in iOS 17

See what they're saying before you answer with Live Voicemail in iOS 17

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved