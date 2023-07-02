With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging services worldwide. You may communicate with your connections by sending them text messages, voice messages, images, videos, documents, and more. In this guide, we will show you how to check deleted messages on WhatsApp!

Other social networking sites, such as Instagram, have introduced the 'delete message' feature more subtly than WhatsApp. Instagram doesn't notify the recipient when a message is erased, letting the sender avoid unpleasant explanations. With the help of this functionality, users should be able to conceal their mistakes and submit a corrected message without anyone noticing. However, users frequently express curiosity and frustration while using WhatsApp's erase message option.

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp: Guide

Within two days, WhatsApp users can remove chat communications. There is no specific capability for reading deleted communications on the Meta-owned platform. You can restore lost WhatsApp messages from a backup or by utilizing third-party programs, among other options.

Android

Using the notification history function is one of the simplest methods to utilize WhatsApp on Android to check deleted messages. This function allows you to keep a record of every notification you get on your phone, including WhatsApp messages. As long as you have this function enabled and have not cleared your notifications, you can still view the deleted WhatsApp message.

Follow these steps to activate notification history on Android 11 or later:

Open "Settings" on your Android smartphone Choose "Apps & Notifications." On the following page, click "Notifications." Select "NotificationHistory" Select "Use Notification History" and turn it on.

Saved backup

You can attempt restoring a local backup if you accidently erased a crucial message from your WhatsApp chat and wish to retrieve it. Every night at two in the morning, WhatsApp automatically produces a local backup of your chats and stores them in the internal storage of your phone. You can recover your deleted message by restoring this backup.

Launch WhatsApp Tap Settings. Select Chats. Tap Chat Backup. Search for an older version of your chat backup.

Third-party apps

Using a third-party software that can read deleted messages, such as Get Deleted Messages, is another way to review deleted messages on WhatsApp for Android. Your notifications are tracked by these apps, which store them in their own database. The erased messages are then visible when you access these alerts.

Use these apps by doing the following:

Download "Get Deleted Messages" from the Google Play Store and install it. Open the app and give it access to your notifications by granting it the required permissions. From the list of applications, you wish to check for deleted messages, pick WhatsApp. When someone deletes a message on WhatsApp, the app will start to record all of your notifications and notify you. Open the app and select the "DETECTED" tab or the notification history option to check deleted messages on WhatsApp utilizing these apps. A list of all the deleted messages you have received will be displayed.

