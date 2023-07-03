Samsung Galaxy Watch will soon work better on tattooed wrists

Onur Demirkol
Jul 3, 2023
Misc
If you have a tattooed wrist, you might be facing issues using your Samsung Galaxy Watch. However, these days are going to end pretty soon. The South Korean tech giant is currently working on a fix to help the sensors work better on wrists covered with tattoos.

When it comes to the majority of wearables, be it a Galaxy Watch, an Apple Watch, or any other timepiece that uses optical sensors to capture biometric data, people with wrist tattoos frequently run into this problem. Since these sensors have trouble reading tattoo ink, wearing detection frequently performs incorrectly.

The ink can make it impossible for a Galaxy Watch to detect whether someone is wearing it on their wrist. Features like wearing detection don't work effectively under these circumstances. It is possible for tattoos to trick the sensor into "thinking" the watch is not being worn. Other problems, including fitness and health sensors not turning on, may result from this. Thankfully, it appears like Samsung is at least working on a fix.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Community moderator has given the good news

According to a report from Sam Mobile, a Samsung Community moderator, who is in charge of the Galaxy Wear app, has recently updated everyone that the company is currently working on a new update that will fix detecting issues and efficiency for users with tattooed wrists. The update is expected to improve wearing detection for users.

The update will be made available in the second half of 2023, according to the Samsung moderator. This hazy timeline suggests that the feature might appear in the next One UI Watch 5 and Wear OS 4 releases.

The latter is slated to make its debut on the next Galaxy Watch 6 series and then, following the Unpacked event, be made available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups. The latter will be held on July 27 in Korea.

