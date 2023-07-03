Third-party Reddit apps are out: Farewell to Apollo

Reddit users have been protesting the website's latest decision on API fees. However, these protests didn't change the board's mind and it now time to bid farewell to third-party apps like Apollo and RIF. The website's latest API policy made it impossible for these apps to survive.

The modifications, which would make it more challenging for third-party apps to access Reddit data, have drawn harsh criticism from moderators and users. Although the CEO of Reddit claims everything is fine, they received threats from hackers to reverse these API changes.

Apollo, RIF and many other third-party Reddit apps will cease operations

Apollo was among the most well-known third-party applications to be removed. Reddit wanted to charge $12,000 every 50 million API requests, which would have required Apollo developer Christian Selig to pay them $20 million annually.

On April 18, Reddit announced that it would be changing its API's access. One significant change was the implementation of a subscription model for third-party apps. Some of the most well-known third-party applications, including "Apollo" and "RIF," were forced to shut down as a result of the website's decision to significantly hike the costs for its API.

That is the main justification for the Reddit API protest because it will, in a way, change some established practices and prevent users from using two of the most well-known third-party programs.

"RIF will be shutting down on June 30, 2023, in response to Reddit Inc's API changes and their hostile treatment of developers building on their platform," said Reddit Is Fun developers in their post to announce they are shutting down the application. RIF was the Android equivalent of Apollo, which made it easier for users to surf on the application and spend better time.

More than 2,600 subreddits are still black in defiance despite the pressure. r/ModCoord users continue to share their experiences with receiving threatening messages from Reddit. Reddit has even been accused of bullying by some users.

Some third-party Reddit apps will continue to work, but both will have a cost to cover Reddit's API fees. However, when the modifications go into force on July 5, Reddit's API limitation of NSFW content will still be applicable to any third-party apps that are still accessible.

