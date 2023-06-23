Reddit protest status has become inextricable

Reddit is under fire for pressuring moderators to reopen communities that closed in protest of recent API changes.

The changes, which would make it more difficult for third-party apps to access Reddit data, have been met with widespread criticism from moderators and users, and since then everything went downhill for Reddit. While the Reddit CEO says everything is ok, they got threatened by hackers to rewind these API changes.

Current Reddit protest status scares moderators

In one case, the moderator of the r/DIY subreddit said that they reopened the community because they were afraid that Reddit would appoint new moderators who would not care about the subreddit as much as they do.

The mod also announced a number of changes to the subreddit's rules, which hew more closely to Reddit's general requirements.

Other moderators have reported receiving similar messages from Reddit admins. In some cases, the admins have threatened to take action against moderators who do not reopen their communities.

More than 2,600 Subreddits remain dark

Despite the pressure, more than 2,600 subreddits remain dark in protest. Users on r/ModCoord are still sharing their stories of receiving threatening messages from Reddit. Some users have even accused Reddit of bullying.

"My tiny 27-user sub is being threatened for staying blacked out," one user wrote.

"Reddit is a BULLY," said another, sharing a screenshot of where they told ModCodeofConduct their messages were "harassment and intimidation".

Reddit has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The ongoing standoff between Reddit and its moderators is a sign of the growing power of volunteer moderators on the platform.

Moderators play a vital role in keeping Reddit communities running smoothly, and they are increasingly willing to stand up for their communities' interests.

It remains to be seen whether Reddit will be able to force moderators to reopen their communities, but the standoff is a reminder that the power of the moderators should not be underestimated.

