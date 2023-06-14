Reddit CEO says everything is fine

Amidst the ongoing blackouts and protests on Reddit, CEO Mike Huffman has spoken up to reassure the company's employees.

The decision to charge for Reddit's API sparked a lot of anger, leading Huffman to address the concerns and say that the site-wide blackout happening on many subreddits will eventually come to an end. Reddit is a popular platform known for its various pop culture and gaming communities, and users' strong criticism has left some employees worried.

CEO has spoken about ongoing Reddit protests

In April, Reddit made a choice to start charging for its API, which had been free until then. This decision upset many users, especially those who use third-party apps that rely on the API. People were not happy with Reddit's move, and it led to moderators and users of thousands of subreddits participating in a blackout to protest against the company's decision.

This is one of the biggest organized protests in Reddit's history, with over eight thousand subreddits joining the blackout.

As a response, CEO Mike Huffman sent a memo to Reddit employees, obtained by The Verge, addressing the blackout and explaining that despite the protests, work should continue as usual. Huffman reassured employees that the protests haven't caused significant harm to the company's revenue and said, "like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well".

He also advised employees to avoid wearing company-branded gear in public. While some subreddits are expected to end the blackout by Wednesday, there's no guarantee, and Huffman's memo suggests that employees should focus on their work and try to ignore the situation.

It is still uncertain

Huffman's memo may sound confident, but it's hard to say how long these blackouts and protests will last. Charging for Reddit's API has hurt various third-party apps, like Apollo for Reddit. Even if some subreddits stop their blackout soon, there will likely be others that continue to protest for as long as they can.

Reddit is a place where people share their art and ideas, and it's interesting to see the community come together like this to make their voices heard. Only time will tell how this situation ultimately affects the company.

