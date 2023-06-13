Best Reddit alternatives to look for after the blackout protests

Reddit has gained a massive user base and offers a diverse range of discussions on various topics, but because of its recent API changes, a lot of people started to look for the best Reddit alternatives the internet has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're among those who have grown weary or frustrated with Reddit and have decided to bid farewell to your account, fear not! We have compiled a list of the 6 best alternatives to Reddit that you can explore. These platforms provide similar functionalities and communities for engaging discussions, minus the downsides.

Let's delve into the best Reddit alternatives internet has to offer!

What are the best Reddit alternatives?

These 6 of the best Reddit alternatives provide a breath of fresh air for those seeking a change from the Reddit experience.

Whether you're in search of a familiar forum layout like Hive, insightful conversations on Quora, a diverse imageboard community on 4Chan, cryptocurrency discussions on Steemit, straightforward news on Hacker News, or a lighthearted platform like 9Gag, these alternatives have you covered.

Let us go through all of these best Reddit alternatives one by one.

Hive

Hive, a burgeoning forum akin to Reddit, offers a wide range of discussion topics for users seeking a sense of community. Though not as extensive as Reddit, Hive boasts a user-friendly interface that Redditors will find comforting, with a layout and user experience reminiscent of Reddit.

Like its predecessor, Hive supports upvotes and downvotes and features communities—akin to subreddits—that cater to various interests. Whether you're into technology, gaming, or any other subject, Hive's diverse community ensures you'll find the discussions you're seeking. With its solid forum experience, Hive is certainly worth exploring as a social media alternative to Reddit.

You may access Hive using the link here.

Quora

While Quora differs from Reddit by resembling Yahoo! Answers more closely, it has evolved into a platform fostering insightful discussions stemming from simple questions. Quora allows users to pose queries, with other members providing answers based on their expertise. Engage in knowledge-sharing by answering questions yourself or follow other experts in your field of interest.

Quora's community provides a spam-free environment where you can partake in intellectual conversations with peers. Leave behind the noise and embrace Quora's vibrant ecosystem.

You may try Quora using the link here.

4Chan

Renowned as one of the internet's most popular communities, 4Chan functions as an imageboard where users can share images and engage in discussions without the need for an account. The platform boasts an extensive selection of boards covering diverse topics, including music, video games, movies, technology, and Japanese anime.

Additionally, 4Chan hosts an adult section specifically for mature content. Emphasizing anonymity, users can post content under any desired name. With its wide-ranging content and vibrant community, 4Chan presents a compelling alternative for those seeking a diverse online experience.

You may access 4Chan using the link here.

Steemit

Steemit, the original competitor to Reddit, once held a prominent position among Reddit alternatives. While Steemit's passionate user base remains a draw, it falls lower on our list due to certain drawbacks. Like Reddit, Steemit enables users to post and comment on content, as well as upvote or downvote posts. What sets Steemit apart is its incentivization of upvoted posts, rewarding users based on the number of upvotes received.

However, this system has led to an influx of click-baity and spammy posts, diluting the overall experience. Nevertheless, if you're involved in the cryptocurrency world, Steemit stands out as a leading alternative to Reddit.

You may access Steemit using the link here.

Hacker News (Y Combinator)

Hacker News represents the epitome of simplicity in the realm of news aggregation. Offering a clutter-free interface devoid of flashy elements or widgets, Hacker News caters to technology enthusiasts, hackers, geeks, entrepreneurs, and startup enthusiasts.

News items are ranked based on points assigned by users through upvoting. Popular stories with the most points rise to the top. The platform sources its news from credible publications like The New York Times and The Washington Post. Users can submit stories, comment on them, and engage in discussions. Hacker News creates a space by hackers, for hackers.

You may access Hacker News using the link here.

9Gag

While not a direct competitor to Reddit, 9Gag has become synonymous with amusement on the internet. Originally a platform for sharing memes and funny images, 9Gag has evolved into a thriving community where users engage in discussions and share valuable content that sparks lively conversations in the comment section.

With various sections catering to diverse interests, 9Gag has something to offer everyone. Whether you're looking to unwind and have a laugh or explore engaging discussions, 9Gag is the perfect destination to lighten your mood and entertain yourself.

You may access 9Gag using the link here.

Advertisement