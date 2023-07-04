Suicide Squad isekai announced at Anime Expo 2023

At Anime Expo 2023, the brand-new anime Suicide Squad Isekai debuted. The next anime adaptation of the Suicide Squad series seems interesting. In addition, a trailer for the new anime series was released, and many people complimented it on social media.

The teaser is brief and mostly features animated versions of Harley Quinn and the Joker. It also provides hints as to how the program would transport the players to another universe and live up to its Isekai title. One image, for instance, has a close-up shot of a dragon in flight, and there are a few scattered glimpses of floating islands. Here is the Suicide Squad Isekai trailer:

Suicide Squad isekai release date and more

It could be some time before we get to see Suicide Squad Isekai in person because neither the video nor the website provides a release date. Given that the release date of the newest Suicide Squad game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was just postponed from May to February, it could be some time before we hear from DC's band of villains once more.

While information is still lacking, we do know that the program is unrelated to Gunn and Peter Safran's impending DC relaunch since WIT Studio CEO George Wada asked viewers to phone Gunn and urge him to see the program.

Suicide Squad Isekai will also be directed by Jujutsu Kaisen's main animation director Eri Osada, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara handling the scripting. Since they wrote the screenplays for Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, Nagatsuki and Umehara are no strangers to the isekai subgenre.

During the presentation, a quick clip was shown to the crowd. It saw Harley and the Joker causing terrible havoc in the streets of Gotham before shifting to a fantasy realm with enormous dragons and mutant big pigs. This is most obviously an isekai in other dimensions. Additionally, Osada, who appeared on stage as Katana, said that they had received "explicit DC permission to have the characters use magic."

A character in an Isekai is transported to another plane of reality by a portal, a magical instrument, or reincarnation after having died away in the "real world." By definition, this is a fantasy universe. There are other variations on the idea, though.

