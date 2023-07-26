Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs, price and release date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung. It is expected to be announced today, on July 26th, 2023, and is rumored to have similar specs to last year's model, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The phone is also expected to use an upgraded hinge, finally catching up to its competitors and allowing the device to close completely flat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs are impressive

Here are some of the rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

Display : 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

: 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Cover display : 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage : 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (US only)

: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (US only) Rear cameras : 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera

: 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera Front camera : 10MP cover display camera, 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera

: 10MP cover display camera, 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera Battery : 4,400mAh

: 4,400mAh Charging : 25W Super Fast Charging wired, 15W wireless (Qi)

: 25W Super Fast Charging wired, 15W wireless (Qi) Operating system: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

In addition to the specs listed above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also rumored to have a number of other features, such as an IPX8 water resistance rating and a built-in S Pen.

The phone is also expected to be thinner and lighter than the previous generation, making it more comfortable to use.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

The rumored price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is EUR 1,899 for the base 256GB variant.

The 512GB and 1TB variants are said to be priced at EUR 2,039 and EUR 2,279, respectively. The 1TB model, is exclusive to Samsung's online store in the US.

Note: By taking advantage of the pre-order deals, you can receive a complimentary storage upgrade. This means that if you purchase the 256GB model, you will be upgraded to the 512GB configuration at no extra cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be released on July 26th, 2023. It will be available for purchase from Samsung's website via the link here and from select retailers.

The fierce competition in the smartphone market

The smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive, with new foldable devices being released all the time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will face stiff competition from other foldable devices, such as the Huawei Mate Xs 2 and the Oppo Find N.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a number of advantages, such as its powerful processor and its large display.

