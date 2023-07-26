Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs, price and release date

samsung galaxy z fold 5 specs price and release date
Emre Çitak
Jul 26, 2023
Misc
|
0

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung. It is expected to be announced today, on July 26th, 2023, and is rumored to have similar specs to last year's model, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The phone is also expected to use an upgraded hinge, finally catching up to its competitors and allowing the device to close completely flat.

samsung galaxy z fold 5 specs price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be a major upgrade from its previous model - Image courtesy of Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs are impressive

Here are some of the rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

  • Display: 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (US only)
  • Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera
  • Front camera: 10MP cover display camera, 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Charging: 25W Super Fast Charging wired, 15W wireless (Qi)
  • Operating system: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

In addition to the specs listed above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also rumored to have a number of other features, such as an IPX8 water resistance rating and a built-in S Pen.

The phone is also expected to be thinner and lighter than the previous generation, making it more comfortable to use.

samsung galaxy z fold 5 specs price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a built-in S Pen out of the box - Image courtesy of Samsung

Expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

The rumored price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is EUR 1,899 for the base 256GB variant.

The 512GB and 1TB variants are said to be priced at EUR 2,039 and EUR 2,279, respectively. The 1TB model, is exclusive to Samsung's online store in the US.

Note: By taking advantage of the pre-order deals, you can receive a complimentary storage upgrade. This means that if you purchase the 256GB model, you will be upgraded to the 512GB configuration at no extra cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be released on July 26th, 2023. It will be available for purchase from Samsung's website via the link here and from select retailers.

samsung galaxy z fold 5 specs price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's 1 TB model is exclusive to customers in the US - Image courtesy of Samsung

The fierce competition in the smartphone market

The smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive, with new foldable devices being released all the time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will face stiff competition from other foldable devices, such as the Huawei Mate Xs 2 and the Oppo Find N.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a number of advantages, such as its powerful processor and its large display.

Advertisement

Related content

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs price and release date

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Specs, price and release date

iMessage signed out error: How to fix it

How to change YouTube handle
Pokemon GO Routes not working

Pokemon GO Routes not working: How to fix it

EA FC 24 Mobile Beta: How to get testing codes
PlayStation Portable 2023, project q

PlayStation Portable 2023 leaked: First look at Project Q

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved