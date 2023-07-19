Tesla Charge on Solar opens the door to renewable energy at considerable price

Tesla Charge on Solar
Emre Çitak
Jul 19, 2023
Updated • Jul 19, 2023
Misc
|
0

Tesla Charge on Solar is a new feature that allows Tesla owners to charge their vehicles using excess solar power.

This is a significant step towards Tesla's goal of making its vehicles fully sustainable, and it also allows Tesla owners to save money on their energy bills.

How does Tesla Charge on Solar work?

Tesla Charge on Solar works by automatically charging Tesla vehicles using excess solar power from a Tesla solar system and Powerwall.

When the sun is shining and the solar system is producing more power than the home is using, the excess power is stored in the Powerwall. The Powerwall can then be used to charge Tesla vehicles, even when the sun is not shining.

Tesla Charge on Solar
Tesla Charge on Solar is available through the Tesla app - Image courtesy of Tesla

Who can use Tesla Charge on Solar?

Tesla Charge on Solar is currently available in the United States, and it will be rolled out to other countries in the coming months.

To use Charge on Solar, Tesla owners need to have a Tesla solar system with at least 10 kilowatts of capacity. They also need to have a Powerwall, which is a Tesla battery that can store excess solar energy. But if you do not have a Powerwall and you are a Tesla owner that wants to make more miles/kilometers per charge, check out our writing titled: ''how long does Tesla battery last and how to improve it''.

Tesla Charge on Solar is available in the Tesla app which you may download using the links below.

To enable the feature, Tesla owners need to go to the "Charge on Solar" section of the app and follow the instructions.

The requirements to use Tesla Charge on Solar are as follows:

Hardware Software
Model S, Model 3, Model X or Model Y 2023.26 or Higher
Powerwall with solar on site 23.12.10 or Higher
Tesla app 4.22.5 or Higher
Tesla Charge on Solar
The approximate cost of Tesla Charge on Solar is a considerable amount - Image courtesy of Tesla

There is a huge snag

The main drawback of Tesla Charge on Solar is that it requires a Tesla solar system and Powerwall. These systems can be expensive, so not all Tesla owners will be able to use Charge on Solar. However, the cost of solar systems and batteries is coming down, so it is likely that more Tesla owners will be able to use Charge on Solar in the future.

While a Powerwall costs $14,200 per unit, Tesla solar system is between $15,000 and $29,000 before incentives and rebates. If it were not necessary to make such an investment in the name of sustainable energy, we are sure that all users would be using Tesla Charge on Solar.

Advertisement

Related content

reddit cryptocurrency moon

Reddit MOON token surges 200% after terms of service tweaks
GitHub not working

GitHub not working: How to fix it
Meta AI Llama 2

What is Llama2: Meta's AI explained

How to use StandBy mode on iOS 17

How to login Claude 2 AI

One Punch Man World game is slated for 2023

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved