Tesla Charge on Solar opens the door to renewable energy at considerable price

Tesla Charge on Solar is a new feature that allows Tesla owners to charge their vehicles using excess solar power.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a significant step towards Tesla's goal of making its vehicles fully sustainable, and it also allows Tesla owners to save money on their energy bills.

How does Tesla Charge on Solar work?

Tesla Charge on Solar works by automatically charging Tesla vehicles using excess solar power from a Tesla solar system and Powerwall.

When the sun is shining and the solar system is producing more power than the home is using, the excess power is stored in the Powerwall. The Powerwall can then be used to charge Tesla vehicles, even when the sun is not shining.

Who can use Tesla Charge on Solar?

Tesla Charge on Solar is currently available in the United States, and it will be rolled out to other countries in the coming months.

To use Charge on Solar, Tesla owners need to have a Tesla solar system with at least 10 kilowatts of capacity. They also need to have a Powerwall, which is a Tesla battery that can store excess solar energy. But if you do not have a Powerwall and you are a Tesla owner that wants to make more miles/kilometers per charge, check out our writing titled: ''how long does Tesla battery last and how to improve it''.

Tesla Charge on Solar is available in the Tesla app which you may download using the links below.

To enable the feature, Tesla owners need to go to the "Charge on Solar" section of the app and follow the instructions.

The requirements to use Tesla Charge on Solar are as follows:

Hardware Software Model S, Model 3, Model X or Model Y 2023.26 or Higher Powerwall with solar on site 23.12.10 or Higher Tesla app 4.22.5 or Higher

There is a huge snag

The main drawback of Tesla Charge on Solar is that it requires a Tesla solar system and Powerwall. These systems can be expensive, so not all Tesla owners will be able to use Charge on Solar. However, the cost of solar systems and batteries is coming down, so it is likely that more Tesla owners will be able to use Charge on Solar in the future.

While a Powerwall costs $14,200 per unit, Tesla solar system is between $15,000 and $29,000 before incentives and rebates. If it were not necessary to make such an investment in the name of sustainable energy, we are sure that all users would be using Tesla Charge on Solar.

Advertisement