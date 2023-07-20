Let the Reddit pixel wars coalitions begin!

Reddit pixel wars
Emre Çitak
Jul 20, 2023
Internet
|
0

The Reddit pixel war is back, and this time it's bigger and better than ever. The event, which is officially called r/place, allows users to place individual pixels on a large canvas.

Over the course of several days, users can collaborate to create intricate artworks, memes, and other designs.

Reddit announced the return of last year's highly acclaimed event on Twitter as follows:

Reddit pixel wars is coming back

The Reddit r/place 2023 event is set to kick off on July 20, 2023, and will run for 4 days until July 24, 2023. During this time, users will be able to place a pixel every 5 minutes.

The canvas will start out blank, but as users place pixels, it will slowly fill up with art.

Reddit pixel wars
Last year, Reddit pixel wars was very well attended - Image: Reddit

Will Reddit protests affect the participants?

The r/place event is coming at a time when Reddit is facing a wave of protests from users. The protests are in response to a number of unpopular decisions that Reddit has made in recent months, including changes to the API pricing and the removal of chat history.

It is unclear how the protests will affect the Reddit r/place 2023 event. Some users have vowed to boycott the event, while others have said that they will participate despite their concerns. It is possible that the protests could lead to a decline in participation in the event, but it is also possible that they could actually boost participation as users rally around the event as a symbol of their dissatisfaction with Reddit.

When is Reddit r/place 2023 event?

The Reddit 2023 r/place 2023 event will take place from July 20, 2023, to July 24, 2023.

The event will be open to all users of Reddit, and there is no need to register in advance.

Advertisement

Related content

Brave Browser 1.56 launches with Off The Record mode and custom shortcuts
Reddit protest status

Reddit users lose chat messages before 2023 in latest anti-user move
ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard

Google Bard is finally available in Europe and Brazil
microsoft

About Microsoft Edge's Found downloadable files on this webpage notification
Reddit NSFW Content Policy

Reddit gives moderators final warning to remove NSFW labels

Madness? This is Microsoft! Installs Google Docs Offline extension in Edge automatically

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved