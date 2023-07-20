Let the Reddit pixel wars coalitions begin!

The Reddit pixel war is back, and this time it's bigger and better than ever. The event, which is officially called r/place, allows users to place individual pixels on a large canvas.

Over the course of several days, users can collaborate to create intricate artworks, memes, and other designs.

Reddit announced the return of last year's highly acclaimed event on Twitter as follows:

Reddit pixel wars is coming back

The Reddit r/place 2023 event is set to kick off on July 20, 2023, and will run for 4 days until July 24, 2023. During this time, users will be able to place a pixel every 5 minutes.

The canvas will start out blank, but as users place pixels, it will slowly fill up with art.

Will Reddit protests affect the participants?

The r/place event is coming at a time when Reddit is facing a wave of protests from users. The protests are in response to a number of unpopular decisions that Reddit has made in recent months, including changes to the API pricing and the removal of chat history.

It is unclear how the protests will affect the Reddit r/place 2023 event. Some users have vowed to boycott the event, while others have said that they will participate despite their concerns. It is possible that the protests could lead to a decline in participation in the event, but it is also possible that they could actually boost participation as users rally around the event as a symbol of their dissatisfaction with Reddit.

The event will be open to all users of Reddit, and there is no need to register in advance.

