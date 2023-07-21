Who is Spez that got lynched on r/place?

who is spez
Emre Çitak
Jul 21, 2023
Internet
|
0

r/place is a collaborative art project on Reddit where users can place a single pixel of color every 5 minutes on a vast canvas. The original idea was to create a utopian collaborative art piece, but the 2023 version, which started yesterday, has taken a different turn.

Users are posting messages protesting Reddit and its CEO, Steve Huffman, who is known on Reddit as "spez".

This is due to a number of issues, including:

r/place became a tool of protest, as expected

It was only a matter of time before r/place became a tool of protest. The project is designed to bring together different communities on Reddit, and it is a natural place for users to express their anger and frustration.

The protests on r/place have been creative and effective. Users have created art that criticizes Huffman and Reddit, and they have also posted messages that call for change.

Users even went so far as to put Spez under a guillotine.

It was beautiful.
by u/stonkspert in place

Who is Spez anyway?

The protests in r/place have left a question: ''Who is Spez?''.

Steve Huffman is the CEO of Reddit and the co-founder of the site. He is a controversial figure, and he has been criticized for his handling of a number of issues, including the recent protests on r/place.

Huffman has been accused of censorship, and he has also been criticized for his decision to increase Reddit's API pricing and remove the chat history of users. However, he also has supporters who believe that he is a strong leader who is trying to make Reddit a better place but that group is just a minority.

Some wrote "F*** Spez" on a canvas that the entire internet drew on, while others protested against Spez with creative artworks.

r/place is a powerful tool that can be used to express dissent. The protests on r/place are a reminder that users are not happy with the way Reddit is being run, and they are willing to speak out about it. It remains to be seen whether the protests will lead to lasting change, but they have certainly made their voices heard.

