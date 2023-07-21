r/place 2023: Who is winning the Reddit pixel wars?

It's only been a few hours since the Reddit pixel wars started and we've already seen a lot of drama unfold on the canvas of the entire internet, r/place.

From criticism of Reddit CEO Spez to references to Putin over the Ukraine war, many of the issues that the internet has been discussing for a long time have started to find their place on this canvas as works of art.

Of course, it will change over time, but which countries are leading the Reddit pixel wars with their flags? Let's take a closer look at the canvas of the entire internet.

Who is winning the Reddit pixel wars?

Unfortunately, Reddit does not give any real statistics about the artists of this canvas, but it would not be wrong to draw a conclusion by comparing the size of the flags drawn by countries to the entire canvas.

For reference, we divided the entire canvas into dimensions of 780 x 780. And this gives us a total area of 608,400 pixels.

Here are the top countries leading the Reddit pixel wars at the time of writing:

France: 74,800 pixels – 12.3% Germany: 46,800 pixels – 7.7% Netherlands: 31,200 pixels – 5.1% Ukraine: 26,400 pixels – 4.3% Portugal: 23,125 pixels – 3.8% Turkey: 18,000 pixels – 3% Brazil: 15,300 pixels – 2.5% India: 15,200 pixels – 2.5% Norway: 11,900 pixels – 1.9% Sweden: 8,800 pixels – 1.4% USA: 8,700 pixels – 1.4% Finland: 7,700 pixels – 1.2% United Kingdom: 6,900 pixels– 1.1% Poland: 6,000 pixels – 1% Mexico: 4,800 pixels – 0.8% Denmark: 4,500 pixels – 0.7% Czech Republic: 3,250 pixels – 0.5% Canada: 1,000 pixels – 0.2% Switzerland: 750 pixels – 0.1% Hungary: 675 pixels – 0.1%

Note: These statistics change every second. Countries' pixel area is rounded to the nearest value while being calculated and flags that have less than 0.1% of the entire canvas are excluded from the ranking.

How to play pixel war on Reddit

Whether you want to support your country or take part in creative art projects, r/place is like a great art exhibition where everyone on the internet gathers.

Here are the steps on how to participate in Reddit pixel wars:

Create a Reddit account Go to the r/place subreddit Click on the "Place a Pixel" button Choose a color from the palette Click on the spot where you want to place your pixel Wait 5 minutes before placing another pixel

There are no rules when it comes to Reddit pixel wars. You can create whatever you want, wherever you want. But you are not John Wick so join a community or team. This will help you to coordinate your efforts and to create something larger than you could on your own.

Who won last year's Reddit pixel wars?

France won last year's Reddit Pixel Wars.

The French flag was the most-placed pixel art on the canvas, with over 185,000 pixels placed. Germany came in second place, with over 161,000 pixels placed. The United States came in third place, with over 114,000 pixels placed.

