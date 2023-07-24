New Messaging Layer Security standard improves group chat security and privacy

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 24, 2023
Internet
|
0

Our private conversations are increasingly moving online through messaging apps, chat services, and social platforms. From one-on-one communications to communications with small and large groups.

With communication moving online, malicious groups, governments, marketing companies and other third-parties are interested in gaining access to these communications. An emerging technology called the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol may provide an answer by improving the security and privacy of communication and especially group communications.

The Internet Engineering Task Force has released the standard for Messaging Layer Security protocol this week. It claims that MLS "provides unsurpassed security and privacy for users of group communications applications".

The new standard provides end-to-end encryption for group communication, which ensures that communication is private and secure. This prevents the servers, operators, or anyone else from accessing the private contents, even if they intercept the encrypted data packets being transmitted.

MLS supports security standards and properties such as Forward Secrecy or Post-Compromise Security. The standard uses a continuous group key agreement, which basically means that participants agree on a shared key that is the heart of the communication. Groups may consist of just a few members or thousands, MLS has the capabilities of security the environment.

Group members know which other chat members receive the messages and the legitimacy of new members is checked when entering.

Another benefit of MLS is that is application agnostic. Several major organizations have already pledged to implement and deploy MLS, including Google, Cloudflare, Cisco, Mozilla, Meta and The Matrix.org Foundation.

Advantages of MLS:

  • True end-to-end encryption for stronger security and privacy
  • Forward secrecy ensures messages stay secure even if encryption keys later become compromised
  • Asynchronous messaging support allows secure communication even if both parties are not actively online at the same time
  • Flexible architecture integrates well with modern messaging systems and protocols

Potential Issues and Challenges:

  • Large group chats can strain performance and require more computing resources
  • Metadata like message timestamps are not encrypted, only the content
  • Requires consistent software/protocol updates as encryption methods advance
  • Legal concerns around enabling truly private discussions online

While not a flawless silver bullet, MLS appears to be a major step forward in balancing message security and practicality for real-world communication systems. As long as the implementation challenges can be overcome, MLS could become an essential component of trustworthy online messaging platforms. (via Mozilla)

Summary
New Messaging Layer Security standard improves group chat security and privacy
Article Name
New Messaging Layer Security standard improves group chat security and privacy
Description
The Internet Engineering Task Force has released the standard for Messaging Layer Security protocol this week.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Reddit pixel battle

Reddit pixel battle: Join before r/Place end date comes

Microsoft Edge 115 fixes 14 security issues
Who is winning the Reddit pixel wars

r/place 2023: Who is winning the Reddit pixel wars?
who is spez

Who is Spez that got lynched on r/place?
Reddit pixel wars

Let the Reddit pixel wars coalitions begin!

Brave Browser 1.56 launches with Off The Record mode and custom shortcuts

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved