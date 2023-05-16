Privacy First: Here is Chat Lock for WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to set a passcode to their chats in the application. Users can also use their Face IDs and fingerprint to access their private conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were multiple third-party apps that users have been using to keep their chats private. Now, WhatsApp has officially got its hands on the matter. According to the latest blog post, WhatsApp has finally announced a built-in privacy feature for chats named "Chat Lock."

Locking a chat thread removes it from the inbox and places it in its own folder that can only be accessed with the user's device password or biometric, such as a fingerprint. It also hides the contents of the chat in notifications automatically.

"We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives. You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric," the company said.

WhatsApp has also ensured that more options and features will be added to Chat Lock over the next few months. These new features will include "locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone."

More features might be announced very soon

Meta has been announcing several WhatsApp features lately. Apart from the upcoming message editing feature, the company is also getting ready to roll out an app for Wear OS users, and a bunch more. It looks like Meta is prioritizing the app and rolling out more and more features in a short amount of time.

We might see more features rolling out or at least tested in the beta version in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement