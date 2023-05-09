Chat anywhere, anytime: WhatsApp beta available for Wear OS

WhatsApp has started testing its new app for devices using Wear OS 3, including Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and others.

One of the most used communication applications in the world, WhatsApp will be available for Wear OS users in a short amount of time. Currently, the company is testing its new features thanks to beta testers. Some of the features include basic communication solutions like sending texts or voice messages from their smartwatches. Sending and receiving messages has already been a built-in feature of your watch, but because WhatsApp didn't have an application for smartwatches, you didn't have the ability to check your old messages or conversations.

Before the new app, you could only see notifications and either reply with quick responses or take your time to write every letter one by one. WhatsApp users weren't able to see their conversation histories or other details about their dialogues with others or group chats. However, the Meta-owned company has changed this and finally added a new application for Wear OS users to try out.

Think of it as a mini WhatsApp implemented into your smartwatch. You will be able to scroll through your conversations and group chats, and you will be able to send text and voice messages. Besides, any image shared in a chat will even have a little preview displayed by the app.

By downloading the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store as a beta tester, it is now possible to use WhatsApp on a smartwatch. Even if you attempt to install the most recent version, the smartwatch app for the WhatsApp Business app now appears to be inaccessible.

WhatsApp on your smartwatch

WhatsApp's expansion into the smartwatch areas might create a new era, as it was surely needed for a couple of years now. With this update, users won't have to check out their phones to see conversation histories and such, but they will be a couple of "taps" away from reaching them. Most smartwatch users don't take them off unless it is necessary, like leaving them to charge at night, etc.

