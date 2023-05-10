The long-awaited WhatsApp message editing is on its way

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, boasting more than two billion users. Despite its popularity, the app has lacked a much-requested feature – the ability to edit sent messages. However, after at least a year of development, the editing function may soon be available to all WhatsApp users.

The editing feature was first spotted in previous WhatsApp beta builds dating back to as early as June 2022. The option to edit WhatsApp messages has been in development for a long time, and the latest beta build for Android, version 2.23.10.10, has once again revealed the editing feature.

This time, the feature appears to have gained the ability to show a pop-up that lets users know they have successfully edited a message. According to WaBetaInfo, this latest component might be the final piece needed before the WhatsApp editing feature is ready for public release.

When will the WhatsApp message editing feature be available to everyone?

While there's no official word on when this feature will be available to all WhatsApp users, the fact that it has been in development for a considerable amount of time suggests that it is nearing the end of its beta testing phase. The editing function has been much-requested by WhatsApp users, and its addition would bring the app in line with other messaging platforms that have had the feature for some time.

Local chat transfer is also on its way

In addition to the editing feature, a recent WhatsApp beta build has hinted at the possibility of a local chat transfer option. This feature would allow users to transfer their chats between two devices via Wi-Fi Direct after establishing a secure connection through a QR code.

While we don't know exactly when these features will be available to all WhatsApp users, their inclusion in beta builds suggests that they are nearing the end of their development phase. The new pop-up notification for the editing feature adds an extra layer of functionality to the messaging app, making it easier for users to confirm that their message has been successfully edited. The local chat transfer option, if released, would make it easier for users to transfer their chats between devices without the need for cloud services.

How to download WhatsApp beta and get early access to WhatsApp message editing feature?

If you're eager to test out the latest features in WhatsApp before they're released to the public, you might be interested in downloading the WhatsApp beta.

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading WhatsApp beta for Android:

Sign up for the WhatsApp beta program by joining the WhatsApp Beta Testers group Once you've joined the group, go to the WhatsApp beta page on the Google Play Store and sign up to become a beta tester After signing up, wait a few minutes for the beta version of WhatsApp to become available on the Play Store. You should receive a notification once the beta version is available Download and install the beta version of WhatsApp just like you would with any other app from the Play Store

Apple users on the other hand can access the WhatsApp message editing feature early by downloading the TestFlight app on the AppStore.

Once the beta version is installed, you can start testing out the latest features in WhatsApp before they're released to the public. It's important to keep in mind that beta versions of apps can be unstable and may contain bugs. If you encounter any issues while using the WhatsApp beta, be sure to report them to the WhatsApp development team so they can be addressed before the feature is released to the public.

