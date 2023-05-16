Spotify brings AI DJ to UK and Ireland

Spotify is set to introduce a groundbreaking AI innovation called "DJ" exclusively for its premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This cutting-edge feature focuses on revolutionizing music discovery by providing users with curated playlists accompanied by AI-generated commentary, all delivered in English. Remarkably, the experience of engaging with the AI DJ closely resembles the sensation of tuning in to a radio show hosted by a live DJ.

Following its initial debut in February among premium subscribers in the United States and Canada, Spotify is now expanding its innovative feature. The AI-powered "DJ" experience, developed in collaboration with OpenAI, is currently in the beta phase. While users in the U.K. and Ireland can now access this feature, it's worth noting that, due to its beta status, there is a possibility of encountering minor technical issues or glitches during usage.

Since the introduction of the DJ feature, Spotify has observed a significant affinity among Generation Z users, who constitute a remarkable 87% of the total user base embracing the new AI-powered DJ experience. Furthermore, an intriguing insight surfaced as Spotify discovered that individuals who engage with the AI DJ on any given day tend to allocate approximately 25% of their total listening time to this feature.

According to Spotify, the distinctive voice of the AI DJ is based on the vocal style of Xavier "X" Jernigan, the company's head of cultural partnerships. For instance, when users tune into the DJ feature, they can expect to hear updates about upcoming music releases, such as Arlo Parks' highly anticipated album "My Soft Machine," set to be unveiled by the end of the month.

This approach not only adds a personalized touch to the AI DJ experience but also presents a potential avenue for Spotify to explore as a new revenue stream. By leveraging the feature, Spotify could potentially promote and highlight new releases on its platform, creating valuable opportunities for artists and record labels to reach a wider audience and generate increased engagement.

When did Spotify launch AI DJ?

At the highly anticipated Stream On event hosted by Spotify, the company revealed that the AI DJ feature benefits from the integration of Sonatic, a company it acquired in 2022, alongside the cutting-edge technology provided by OpenAI. With this combined technological prowess, the AI DJ automatically curates and plays tracks for users. However, individuals have the flexibility to influence their music experience by simply tapping on the AI DJ button, allowing them to switch moods or genres according to their preferences.

Similar to other AI-driven technologies, the AI DJ feature becomes increasingly attuned to users' musical inclinations as they engage with it over time. As users listen and interact with the feature, it learns from their choices and refines its recommendations accordingly, enhancing the personalized music discovery experience.

Both iOS and Android users can access the AI DJ feature, as it is available on both platforms. To utilize this feature, users can navigate to the Music Feed section within the Spotify app and simply tap on the DJ card, granting them access to the immersive and dynamic world of the AI DJ.

