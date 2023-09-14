Get ready to meet with 20 new iPhone ringtones

Apple enthusiasts have something to look forward to after the release of iPhone 15 as the iPhone is set to receive a fresh update – new iPhone ringtones. These iconic audio alerts have been a part of the iPhone experience since its inception, and now, Apple is ready to enhance this auditory facet.

While specific details about the new ringtones remain a mystery due to the lack of available sources, Apple has a history of introducing unique and melodious tones with each iOS update. These ringtones often reflect the latest trends in music and audio design, offering iPhone users a chance to personalize their device's auditory identity.

20 new iPhone ringtones are on the way

According to 9to5Mac, With the final release of iOS 17, users can choose from over 20 new iPhone ringtones and sound alerts. These can be customized for various functions such as incoming calls, text messages, emails, or calendar alerts. Additionally, some of the classic ringtones have received a subtle remaster, enhancing their overall sound quality.

One notable difference with these new ringtones is the enhanced haptic feedback, providing a more tactile experience. Furthermore, some of these tones have a seamless, continuous quality without distinct pauses, creating a more fluid and engaging audio experience.

Listen to new iPhone ringtones in the iClarified's YouTube video below.

iOs 17 release date draws near

The wait for iOS 17 is almost over! Apple has announced that both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available to download on Monday, September 18.

This means that users with compatible devices will be able to experience all the exciting new features and improvements that Apple has been working on.

How to setup new iPhone ringtones

Once Apple releases the new ringtones, setting them up on your iPhone is likely to be a straightforward process. Typically, users can access these settings through the Sounds menu in their device's settings app.

From there, they can select and customize ringtones for various functions like calls, messages, and alarms.

