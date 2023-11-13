Since the release of iOS 14, iPhone users have been encountering an annoying glitch that causes repeated pop-ups requesting their email passwords, particularly for Outlook accounts.

The iPhone Outlook keeps asking for password issues has been widely reported on forums like Apple and Microsoft, with users expressing frustration over the constant interruptions.

The iPhone Outlook keeps asking for password manifests as a persistent pop-up that appears even after entering the correct password. This behavior is not limited to Outlook accounts, as users have reported similar issues with Gmail and other email services.

Additionally, the bug affects various iOS devices, including iPhones and even iPads.

How to fix the iPhone Outlook keeps asking for password issues?

While some users have attributed the issue to iOS 14, others have pointed towards Outlook as a potential culprit. To address the iPhone Outlook keeps asking for password problem, several workarounds have been confirmed to be working:

Remove and re-add the account

Switch to IMAP

Install Microsoft Edge

This simple solution involves removing the affected email account from your iPhone and then adding it back.

Navigate to Settings > Mail > Accounts, select the problematic account, and tap "Delete Account." Then, return to the previous screen, choose "New Account," and re-enter your account details.

While this solution to fix the iPhone Outlook keeps asking for password issues works for most of the time, a user in the Apple Discussion Forum has stated that:

''It seems that since updating to iOS 17.1.1 my iPhone 12 Pro keeps asking for my outlook.com email password. I have deleted and recreated the account and rebooted my iPhone but the issue continues. I also deleted the account and re-recreated it as an exchange account (still using the outlook.com address). No help. Any help is appreciated. This is also happening on my iPad running ipados 17.1.1''.

IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) is an alternative email protocol that may alleviate the password prompt issue. However, switching to IMAP may result in slight delays in receiving emails.

Download the Microsoft Edge app from the App Store, open it, and sign in to your Microsoft account. This reportedly establishes a connection between your iPhone and your Microsoft account, potentially resolving the password prompt issue.

While these workarounds offer temporary relief, a permanent solution lies with Apple or Microsoft. Until an official fix is released, iPhone users may have to endure these inconvenient password prompts.

