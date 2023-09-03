YouTube showing ads with uBlock Origin enabled? Here is a fix!

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 3, 2023
The only sane way for watching videos on YouTube who don't pay the exorbitant price for YouTube Premium is to use a content blocker. One of the main reasons for that is the excessive use of advertisement on the site.

Many users might not mind the occasional ad or two at the beginning of videos, but it often feels as if the ads have a longer playtime than the actual video one is watching.

If you visit YouTube right now with uBlock Origin, or other content blockers, you may have noticed that Google is trying various techniques to discourage you from using it on the site: from detecting the use of ad blockers and showing the ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube notification, which in some cases users can't even bypass without either allowing ads or signing-up for YouTube Premium, to testing Unskippable Ads on YouTube TV.

youtube showing ads with adblocker

Recently, it appears that Google has found another way to bypass content blockers. When you visit the site right now with a content blocker, such as uBlock Origin, you may either have advertisement loaded before, while playing, and after videos, just as if you wouldn't be running a content blocker, or not able to play videos at all, as videos appear to load endlessly.

The screenshot above was captured in Firefox with uBlock Origin turned on. YouTube did display an advertisement before the video while uBlock was enabled.

ublock youtube filters refresh

If you encounter the same issue, you may try the following fix to address the issue:

  1. Activate the uBlock Origin icon and select the "Open the dashboard" icon in the interface that opens.
  2. Switch to the Filter Lists tab.
  3. Click on the "purge all caches" button.
  4. Select the "update now" button afterwards.

This removes cached content from the add-on, which may include outdated instructions on dealing with YouTube's attempts to display ads even while an ad-blocker is enabled.

When you reload the page after you have followed the instructions, you should notice that the video loads normally again. No ads will play while watching it on YouTube.

You may wonder why this is happening and whether it could happen again in the future. The short answer is yes, it may happen again. Content blockers such as uBlock Origin rely on specific instructions and rules. These detect ads and block them. If a site changes its code, it may happen that ads are not detected and therefore not blocked by the extension.

The filters are updated frequently and it usually does not take long before they are updated. It may take some time though before the updates land on the user's system. Purging the cache and forcing an update will speed up the process.

Ai-powered content blockers may not face these issues, as they do not rely solely on filter lists, but they should be considered experimental at this stage.

Now You: do you use YouTube?

  7. Dan Brown said on August 16, 2023 at 6:23 pm
    Reply

    Remember when Youtube was the peoples site and content was generated by users which grew the platform and generated massive profits for Google?
    Seems all these social media sites claiming to be for the people are really just virtual corporate social internment camps where you must submit to every tyranny and invasion of your privacy, which will be used against you to control your thoughts including being shadow-banned and censored in comment sections without breaking any T&C’s, just to access basic features.

    Given this has been applied to my account my leaving Youtube for platforms that still allow free speech and expression and don’t want to indoctrinate you such as Rumble.

    1. Anonymous said on August 18, 2023 at 8:26 am
      Reply

      Could not have said it better Dan!

      Cheers

    2. Anonymous said on September 3, 2023 at 9:56 am
      Reply

      “Given this has been applied to my account my leaving Youtube for platforms that still allow free speech and expression and don’t want to indoctrinate you such as Rumble.”

      Seems you are just replacing center right corporate indoctrination with far right corporate indoctrination.

      https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1940161220964767

    3. Anonymous said on September 3, 2023 at 12:29 pm
      Reply

      “right of free speech” is a privilege that only applies to public spaces (and can solely be restricted by the government via a law).
      YouTube (and all other media organizations, including TV, newspapers and magazines) are all PRIVATE, which means there never has been a right for free speech on them, nor is there. So talking about supposed “loss of free speech” is complete factual nonsense.

      To properly protect free speech, people should learn what free speech actually is, and what it is NOT. Whining about the loss of free speech where there is or never was one (and even couldn’t be) is the first step into the direction of loosing the right to truly free speech.

      1. Tom Hawack said on September 3, 2023 at 2:28 pm
        Reply

        @Anonymous (September 3, 2023 at 12:29 pm) : everything is relative, i.e. I won’t get arrested in most countries for handling a blank paper sheet as a vector of protest as I would in Russia at this time.

        There is freedom of speech, of expressing ourselves, even if censorship does appear occasionally
        I’d rather emphasize on the reasons of censorship in free worlds;
        Freedom of expression, freedom of thoughts, rights and duties

        In our free worlds censorship may appear when ourselves bypass what is considered as a civilized way of saying our truth, basically when lack of respect is obvious. Censorship may nevertheless appear even when things are said and shown in a totally respectful way, i.e. nudity in art (Anglo-Saxon puritanism) and surprisingly far less with hate speech (Anglo-Saxon paradox when freedom is victorious everywhere except in the face of puritanism).

        Freedom of thoughts : dictatorship imposes, democracy suggests and happens to suggest so extensively, in such a perfidious way that weak minds may base their reasoning on the fact that because something is said without being imposed makes this thing valuable. Others will deny as systematically. Few will think to themselves “I don’t know, I need more information, I need fact checking to start having an opinion”.

        Rights and duties. perhaps I should have started by that because it includes all of the above. We emphasize on our rights and forget our duties, we emphasize on our right to express ourselves and forget to do it respectfully. In fact the we tend to consider ourselves as thee center of the world : we think and behave accordingly : me, me and me.

        Again, everything is relative, isn’t it. My belief is that many clashes start with misunderstandings and that misunderstandings rise from a lack of consideration for others, and that includes reading them, listening to them carefully rather than with one ear while we consider what fist we’ll use to fight back their arguments. Life is NOT a battle, natively if I dare say so. I don’t believe in obligations, but i do believe in our consciousness and should we let it prevail then all the coding tied to morality and legislation would become obsolete : it is humanity which dresses its enforcement when individuals are unable to behave in terms of peace, respect, brotherhood. That starts with myself and bypassing myself to consider humanity as all except me is political, not spiritualistic : I believe we change the world by changing ourselves.

  8. Anonymous said on August 17, 2023 at 5:09 pm
    Reply

    Thank you for the information!

  9. Anonymous said on August 21, 2023 at 12:10 am
    Reply

    Interesting article Martin, although the Maths for the number comments mysteriously seems a little out. This should be comment 37 according to the speech bubble at the top, although there appears to be only 18 comments visible – what happened to the rest? Are you censoring comments? Do you get paid for this? Yes, I have emptied the cache etc. Could you explain why this is please?

  10. Last Man Ranting said on August 24, 2023 at 8:32 pm
    Reply

    76 comments but yet I only see 19 (mine included). Hmm… strange. Anyways, I can’t STAND YouTube ads anymore or liberal communist DailyMail with all the ads plastered on their home page.

    It should be a federal crime to force more than 1 five second ad in a video.

  11. Anonymous said on August 25, 2023 at 10:08 am
    Reply

    it doesn’t work

    1. Anonymous said on August 25, 2023 at 6:27 pm
      Reply

      Works for me… After the three strike warning, disable ublock, add the filter. reload the page, an ad might be played. Enable ublock again

  12. Big Jimmy said on August 26, 2023 at 6:09 am
    Reply

    This is fantastic! I don’t want your recommendations Google and this warning message (?) is confirmation I’ve done the right thing. Sling your ads and nonsense to someone else. I choose what I want to watch, not you!

  13. James R Reese said on August 30, 2023 at 7:48 am
    Reply

    Your instructions were as clear as mud.

    1. Anonymous said on September 3, 2023 at 8:01 am
      Reply

      Your comment can be read two ways.

  14. Nero Di Nero said on August 30, 2023 at 3:13 pm
    Reply

    Seems like Google is pushing their limits once again, they want people as brain dead as possible by shoving their ads down our throats.

    Oh, and your ad filter code isn’t working at all.

  15. Mystique said on September 3, 2023 at 9:15 am
    Reply

    People should also keep in mind that some extension such as youtube enhancer which may have their own basic adblocking methods may be the cause if not one of the causes of the problems also so keep that in mind and disable that portion of the extension and then see what happens if that doesn’t help then leave that option disabled and purge the uBo cache as the article states and then update the filter lists and apply. Open up or refresh your youtube page to see if it happens again.

  16. Tom Hawack said on September 3, 2023 at 1:50 pm
    Reply

    I don’t call upon YouTube to watch its videos but rather rely on two front-ends :

    Piped [https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped]
    Piped-Material [https://github.com/mmjee/Piped-Material]

    I’ve been using the former ever since YouTube and its fantasies nearly drove me mad; I’ve discovered the latter a few days ago.

    Piped-Material is IMO superior to Piped, but it doesn’t handle IFramed videos (in fact it won’t handle videos embedded even in its own pages). On the other hand Piped instances since recently seem to have problems with live streaming.

    From there on, I call upon Piped-Material for all non-IFramed and live streaming videos.

    For IFramed live streaming I use Piped-Material together with a dedicated UBO filter:
    ||youtube.com^$3p,frame,redirect=click2load.html,domain=localhost|wn.com
    localhost because I have a personal local html which provides iframed embedded videos (for news sites),
    wn.com because its live news page links to embedded YouTube (live streaming).

    Basically simple with adequate redirecting filters.
    I just couldn’t stand all the fuss elaborated by YouTube, its anti-antiad hysterical policy, its amazing and tremendous volume of code dedicated to tracking and advertisement : too much.

  17. John G. said on September 3, 2023 at 2:18 pm
    Reply

    YouTube is becoming a dunghill, every day tons of garbage and manure are deposited with no control. Some years ago everything had a criteria to be ordered and classfied, now everything is mixed all around, like crap, and new recommendations are the most annoying pile of crap ever. I have downloaded all the songs and videos that I liked the most, and sincerely I am getting off from Youtube as faster as I barely can. Five years ago I spent four hours in Youtube as daily basis, however now I only spent half an hour each three or four days. I prefer Netflix instead. Please fix the comments.

