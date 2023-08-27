YouTube is working on a "search by song" feature
According to YouTube's recent announcement, users will be able to use a new "search by song" feature, which will help them find a song by humming.
YouTube has unveiled a new Android experiment that enables users to identify songs by humming, representing a significant advancement compared to Apple's music recognition app, Shazam.
The video-sharing platform has introduced a search-by-song feature in its Android app, allowing users to identify songs on YouTube by humming, singing, or recording a song. As outlined on YouTube's support page, this experimental capability allows Android users to switch from YouTube's voice search to the new song search function.
They can then hum, sing, or record a song for at least three seconds. The platform subsequently identifies the song and directs users to relevant YouTube videos associated with the searched song. These videos could encompass the official music video, user-generated content, or Shorts.
YouTube's "search by song" feature is available for some Android users
The search-by-song feature is accessible to a limited group of Android users. If this feature undergoes broader implementation, it is poised to be a valuable tool for many, given that YouTube is a popular platform for discovering songs.
"We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played. If you’re in the experiment, you can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song you’re searching for for 3+ seconds in order for the song to be identified. Once the song is identified, you’ll be sent to relevant official music content, user- generated videos, and/or Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app. This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," the company said in the official announcement.
This recent experiment by YouTube might seem familiar to some users. In 2020, Google, YouTube's parent company, initially introduced a similar capability on the Google app, Google Search widget, and Google Assistant.
Redefining copyright with AI: YouTube's collab with UMG
This Google feature allowed users to identify a song by humming, whistling, or singing into the microphone icon. However, a notable distinction is that Google's version mandates users to hum for 10-15 seconds to identify the song successfully.Advertisement
Comments
Hi Martin
The YouTubeCenter userscript/addon for Chrome,Opera, Firefox, Opera, Maxthon & Safari has an option called “Guide Mode” under the “UI” section. The guide mode feature gives you the option to have the guide to be opened or closed every time you go to a video [or any other page where the guide is available].
That’s great to know, thanks!
If it chooses to work. I’m using YTC addon for Firefox and although player features work great (volume and res control, annotations, etc.) the ones that are supposed to affect the site (minitures, guide, etc.) often don’t work at all since Fx 25.
to nonqu
Your problem may not be to do with Firefox version. For example if you disable Bash Playback in YTC you can’t get 1080p resolution, but that’s Youtube & not the script/addon nor version of Firefox. Some features of YTC don’t work on Youtube channels that have chosen to accept Google+ & the new comment system. I’ve found that YTC features work on channels that have retained the old style [for example country flags works on old style channels]
The assumption is we want recommendations? Got it, thanks.
The best way is to use element hiding helper to remove the guide.
If you don’t want to use EHH just add
youtube.com###appbar-guide-menu
youtube.com###alerts
and
youtube.com###masthead-appbar
as custom filters to get rid of “new youtube” annoyances.
+1 for Element Hiding Helper! Best add-on for eliminating Google/YouTube annoyances.
Are you logged in? Because I’m not and I never had such problem with that menu. It’s always collapsed for me.
Hi Martin, apropos Youtube…I have this shortcut in my panel (Linux) pointing to script like this:
#!/bin/bash
clip=$(xclip -o)
vlc `echo $clip`
How can I achieve the same in Windows? I was ixquicking for it for few hours and found nothing but clip.exe which works exactly in opposite to what I need so I thought you might be the guy who knows :)
I’m a bit rusty when it comes to Linux. It is used to send the YouTube url to VLC?
yes it is,have a look how it’s done :
hxxp://imgur.com/QeUIKUm,q246Lcy,xd2SB1W#0
I was trying to get the same with nircmd like this :
nircmd regedit “~$clipboard$” replacing regedit with vlc of course but I couldn’t get this to work :(
Have you considered using a browser add-on like Browser View Plus? https://www.ghacks.net/2012/07/26/firefox-open-links-and-media-in-external-browsers-and-players/
Wow thanks,I knew it you can do it :)
The downside is though it can’t handle playlists.
I just figured it can but the link to playlist has to be taken from here :
hxxps://gdata.youtube.com/feeds/api/users/SminkyAnimation/playlists?v=2
Remember when Youtube was the peoples site and content was generated by users which grew the platform and generated massive profits for Google?
Seems all these social media sites claiming to be for the people are really just virtual corporate social internment camps where you must submit to every tyranny and invasion of your privacy, which will be used against you to control your thoughts including being shadow-banned and censored in comment sections without breaking any T&C’s, just to access basic features.
Given this has been applied to my account my leaving Youtube for platforms that still allow free speech and expression and don’t want to indoctrinate you such as Rumble.
Could not have said it better Dan!
Cheers
Thank you for the information!
Interesting article Martin, although the Maths for the number comments mysteriously seems a little out. This should be comment 37 according to the speech bubble at the top, although there appears to be only 18 comments visible – what happened to the rest? Are you censoring comments? Do you get paid for this? Yes, I have emptied the cache etc. Could you explain why this is please?
76 comments but yet I only see 19 (mine included). Hmm… strange. Anyways, I can’t STAND YouTube ads anymore or liberal communist DailyMail with all the ads plastered on their home page.
It should be a federal crime to force more than 1 five second ad in a video.
it doesn’t work
Works for me… After the three strike warning, disable ublock, add the filter. reload the page, an ad might be played. Enable ublock again
This is fantastic! I don’t want your recommendations Google and this warning message (?) is confirmation I’ve done the right thing. Sling your ads and nonsense to someone else. I choose what I want to watch, not you!