YouTube is working on a "search by song" feature

According to YouTube's recent announcement, users will be able to use a new "search by song" feature, which will help them find a song by humming.

YouTube has unveiled a new Android experiment that enables users to identify songs by humming, representing a significant advancement compared to Apple's music recognition app, Shazam.

The video-sharing platform has introduced a search-by-song feature in its Android app, allowing users to identify songs on YouTube by humming, singing, or recording a song. As outlined on YouTube's support page, this experimental capability allows Android users to switch from YouTube's voice search to the new song search function.

They can then hum, sing, or record a song for at least three seconds. The platform subsequently identifies the song and directs users to relevant YouTube videos associated with the searched song. These videos could encompass the official music video, user-generated content, or Shorts.

YouTube's "search by song" feature is available for some Android users

The search-by-song feature is accessible to a limited group of Android users. If this feature undergoes broader implementation, it is poised to be a valuable tool for many, given that YouTube is a popular platform for discovering songs.

"We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played. If you’re in the experiment, you can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song you’re searching for for 3+ seconds in order for the song to be identified. Once the song is identified, you’ll be sent to relevant official music content, user- generated videos, and/or Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app. This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," the company said in the official announcement.

This recent experiment by YouTube might seem familiar to some users. In 2020, Google, YouTube's parent company, initially introduced a similar capability on the Google app, Google Search widget, and Google Assistant.

This Google feature allowed users to identify a song by humming, whistling, or singing into the microphone icon. However, a notable distinction is that Google's version mandates users to hum for 10-15 seconds to identify the song successfully.

