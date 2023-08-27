YouTube is working on a "search by song" feature

Onur Demirkol
Aug 27, 2023
Updated • Aug 25, 2023
Youtube
|
0

According to YouTube's recent announcement, users will be able to use a new "search by song" feature, which will help them find a song by humming.

YouTube has unveiled a new Android experiment that enables users to identify songs by humming, representing a significant advancement compared to Apple's music recognition app, Shazam.

The video-sharing platform has introduced a search-by-song feature in its Android app, allowing users to identify songs on YouTube by humming, singing, or recording a song. As outlined on YouTube's support page, this experimental capability allows Android users to switch from YouTube's voice search to the new song search function.

They can then hum, sing, or record a song for at least three seconds. The platform subsequently identifies the song and directs users to relevant YouTube videos associated with the searched song. These videos could encompass the official music video, user-generated content, or Shorts.

search by song
YouTube "search by song"

YouTube's "search by song" feature is available for some Android users

The search-by-song feature is accessible to a limited group of Android users. If this feature undergoes broader implementation, it is poised to be a valuable tool for many, given that YouTube is a popular platform for discovering songs.

"We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played. If you’re in the experiment, you can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song you’re searching for for 3+ seconds in order for the song to be identified. Once the song is identified, you’ll be sent to relevant official music content, user- generated videos, and/or Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app. This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," the company said in the official announcement.

This recent experiment by YouTube might seem familiar to some users. In 2020, Google, YouTube's parent company, initially introduced a similar capability on the Google app, Google Search widget, and Google Assistant.

Redefining copyright with AI: YouTube's collab with UMG

This Google feature allowed users to identify a song by humming, whistling, or singing into the microphone icon. However, a notable distinction is that Google's version mandates users to hum for 10-15 seconds to identify the song successfully.

Advertisement

Related content

YouTube tightens thumbscrew to crack down on ad-blockers

YouTube showing "Your watch history is off" instead of videos
YouTube TV is not working

YouTube TV is not working: How to fix it

How to change YouTube handle
Youtube Premium price increase 2023

Youtube Premium price increase 2023: Users calls for lawsuit
Youtube Stable Volume

Who needs an equalizer when you have Youtube Stable Volume?

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Michael Fisher said on November 25, 2013 at 2:01 pm
    Reply

    Hi Martin

    The YouTubeCenter userscript/addon for Chrome,Opera, Firefox, Opera, Maxthon & Safari has an option called “Guide Mode” under the “UI” section. The guide mode feature gives you the option to have the guide to be opened or closed every time you go to a video [or any other page where the guide is available].

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on November 25, 2013 at 5:18 pm
      Reply

      That’s great to know, thanks!

      1. nonqu said on November 25, 2013 at 6:09 pm
        Reply

        If it chooses to work. I’m using YTC addon for Firefox and although player features work great (volume and res control, annotations, etc.) the ones that are supposed to affect the site (minitures, guide, etc.) often don’t work at all since Fx 25.

      2. Michael Fisher said on November 25, 2013 at 8:37 pm
        Reply

        to nonqu

        Your problem may not be to do with Firefox version. For example if you disable Bash Playback in YTC you can’t get 1080p resolution, but that’s Youtube & not the script/addon nor version of Firefox. Some features of YTC don’t work on Youtube channels that have chosen to accept Google+ & the new comment system. I’ve found that YTC features work on channels that have retained the old style [for example country flags works on old style channels]

      3. Jet Black said on August 17, 2023 at 6:58 pm
        Reply

        The assumption is we want recommendations? Got it, thanks.

  2. nonqu said on November 25, 2013 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    The best way is to use element hiding helper to remove the guide.

    If you don’t want to use EHH just add

    youtube.com###appbar-guide-menu
    youtube.com###alerts
    and
    youtube.com###masthead-appbar

    as custom filters to get rid of “new youtube” annoyances.

    1. Keith said on November 25, 2013 at 3:41 pm
      Reply

      +1 for Element Hiding Helper! Best add-on for eliminating Google/YouTube annoyances.

  3. insanelyapple said on November 25, 2013 at 2:50 pm
    Reply

    Are you logged in? Because I’m not and I never had such problem with that menu. It’s always collapsed for me.

  4. imu said on November 26, 2013 at 1:11 am
    Reply

    Hi Martin, apropos Youtube…I have this shortcut in my panel (Linux) pointing to script like this:
    #!/bin/bash
    clip=$(xclip -o)
    vlc `echo $clip`
    How can I achieve the same in Windows? I was ixquicking for it for few hours and found nothing but clip.exe which works exactly in opposite to what I need so I thought you might be the guy who knows :)

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on November 26, 2013 at 8:40 am
      Reply

      I’m a bit rusty when it comes to Linux. It is used to send the YouTube url to VLC?

      1. imu said on November 26, 2013 at 10:59 am
        Reply

        yes it is,have a look how it’s done :
        hxxp://imgur.com/QeUIKUm,q246Lcy,xd2SB1W#0

        I was trying to get the same with nircmd like this :
        nircmd regedit “~$clipboard$” replacing regedit with vlc of course but I couldn’t get this to work :(

      2. Martin Brinkmann said on November 26, 2013 at 11:23 am
        Reply

        Have you considered using a browser add-on like Browser View Plus? https://www.ghacks.net/2012/07/26/firefox-open-links-and-media-in-external-browsers-and-players/

  5. imu said on November 26, 2013 at 11:44 am
    Reply

    Wow thanks,I knew it you can do it :)

    1. imu said on November 26, 2013 at 11:50 am
      Reply

      The downside is though it can’t handle playlists.

  6. imu said on November 26, 2013 at 12:21 pm
    Reply

    I just figured it can but the link to playlist has to be taken from here :
    hxxps://gdata.youtube.com/feeds/api/users/SminkyAnimation/playlists?v=2

  7. Dan Brown said on August 16, 2023 at 6:23 pm
    Reply

    Remember when Youtube was the peoples site and content was generated by users which grew the platform and generated massive profits for Google?
    Seems all these social media sites claiming to be for the people are really just virtual corporate social internment camps where you must submit to every tyranny and invasion of your privacy, which will be used against you to control your thoughts including being shadow-banned and censored in comment sections without breaking any T&C’s, just to access basic features.

    Given this has been applied to my account my leaving Youtube for platforms that still allow free speech and expression and don’t want to indoctrinate you such as Rumble.

    1. Anonymous said on August 18, 2023 at 8:26 am
      Reply

      Could not have said it better Dan!

      Cheers

  8. Anonymous said on August 17, 2023 at 5:09 pm
    Reply

    Thank you for the information!

  9. Anonymous said on August 21, 2023 at 12:10 am
    Reply

    Interesting article Martin, although the Maths for the number comments mysteriously seems a little out. This should be comment 37 according to the speech bubble at the top, although there appears to be only 18 comments visible – what happened to the rest? Are you censoring comments? Do you get paid for this? Yes, I have emptied the cache etc. Could you explain why this is please?

  10. Last Man Ranting said on August 24, 2023 at 8:32 pm
    Reply

    76 comments but yet I only see 19 (mine included). Hmm… strange. Anyways, I can’t STAND YouTube ads anymore or liberal communist DailyMail with all the ads plastered on their home page.

    It should be a federal crime to force more than 1 five second ad in a video.

  11. Anonymous said on August 25, 2023 at 10:08 am
    Reply

    it doesn’t work

    1. Anonymous said on August 25, 2023 at 6:27 pm
      Reply

      Works for me… After the three strike warning, disable ublock, add the filter. reload the page, an ad might be played. Enable ublock again

  12. Big Jimmy said on August 26, 2023 at 6:09 am
    Reply

    This is fantastic! I don’t want your recommendations Google and this warning message (?) is confirmation I’ve done the right thing. Sling your ads and nonsense to someone else. I choose what I want to watch, not you!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved