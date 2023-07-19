GPT-AdBlocker for Chrome promises to block all ads, including ads in videos
It was only a matter of time before a developer would come up with an idea to use AI tools for content blocking on the Internet.
GPT-AdBlocker is a free browser extension for Google Chrome that uses AI to block advertisement. The developers promise that it blocks all ads, including ads that are shown in videos. The extension works in other Chromium-based browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera or Vivaldi as well.
The extension was launched back in April 2023 and was listed on Producthunt at the time. The developers state that it was built "upon the solid foundation of Ublock" and that it uses "advanced artificial intelligence technology to block out all types of ads". Also, it is based on Manifest V3 already, which means that it is future-proof.
The creators of GPT-AdBlocker have published a short demo video on YouTube.
A look at the privacy practices on the Chrome Web Store shows that the developers have disclosed that they don't collect or use user data.
Up until now, projects such as Sponsorblock were all YouTube users had to skip sponsored content in videos. These rely on manually adding timestamps of sponsored blocks in videos. The popularity of Sponsorblock makes it a good option for many popular channels and videos, but it is not a full solution because of its manual approach to the blocking.
GPT-AdBlocker attempts to address this by automating the skipping of sponsored parts in videos with the help of AI. The feature works automatically once installed and a quick test confirmed that it did indeed detect sponsored parts in videos and skipped them.
The skipping is not as perfect as the manual approach. Sometimes, you'd watch a few seconds in the beginning, at other times, you'd watch a few seconds at the end. It also happened that seconds of the regular video content were cut as well by the extension.
The developers of AdGuard came to similar conclusions when they took GTP-AdBlocker to the test. They concluded that "it leaves “leftovers” of sponsored ads" sometimes, and "cuts the video rather crudely" at other times.
The technology itself is interesting, however, and there is certainly room for improvement, especially when it comes to accuracy.
Improved content blockers will likely be developed in the coming years and these may provide better results. For now, the good old skipping ahead option, using Sponsorblock, or supporting the channel by watching the sponsored part of the video should work for most users.
Now You: using AI for content blocking, what is your take on this?
Comments
As far as Automated sponsor blocking this has already been around for chrome. It’s called Butter. (not the same as the one found on the extension store which is completely different)
https://butter.sonnet.io/
I have not tested this myself but its also available on Github too.
Wouldn’t give up adblockers or shields Martin :) Without the “Standard adblock mode” it doesn’t block anything out side of some very specific video sites. Probably a better replacement of Sponsorblock ext than anything else.
I use ‘Piped’ (and occasionally ‘Invidious’) Youtube frontend instances and therefor never encounter ads and tracking, sometimes problematic displays, rendering on Youtube’ very pages. Not to mention the account PITN.
No tracking, no ads, no in-video ads with ‘Piped’.
Piped at GitHub says it all and what it says is true [https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped] :
User Features
No Ads
No Tracking
Lightweight on server and client
Infinite Scrolling
Light/Dark themes
Login
Feeds
Playlists
Integration with SponsorBlock
Integration with LBRY for streaming
Integration with Return YouTube Dislike via RYD-Proxy
4K support
No connections to Google’s servers
Playing just audio
PWA support
Locally saved Preferences
Available in many languages, thanks to our translators
Embedded video support
No age restriction
Bypasses Geo restrictions if possible through a federated network
Technical Features
Multi-region load-balancing
Performant by design, designed to handle 1000s of users concurrently
Does not use official YouTube APIs
Uses NewPipeExtractor to extract information
Public JSON API
Federated protocol on Matrix to let instances collaborate with each other
—————————————————————————————————
It just works. The video in this very article was rendered via a Piped instance, no connections to youtube, not even to youtube-nocookie. The embedded video here was redirected to my chosen Piped instance (still embedded here), et voila.
Ublock Origin is still the king of Ad-blockers. It would be necessary at least five years to be defeated.
To answer the actual question, as no one else has so far as I can see,
IT SCARES THE SHIT OUT OF ME!
M$, Google, Meta are already bad enough now the freaking real life HAL 9000 is going to start tracking everything I do and manipulating the information I recieve?