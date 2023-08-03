Chrome displays Downloads at the top now: here is how to restore the old behavior

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 3, 2023
Google Chrome
|
0

Last year, Google began work on changing the download experience for Chrome and Chromium users. The web browser displayed downloads at the bottom of the screen by default and Google decided to move the entire experience to the top of the browser instead.

One idea behind the change was that the old behavior occupied part of the Chrome window, which meant that the view on the active website was obstructed somewhat.

The new download behavior in Chrome moves all downloads behind a single Downloads icon in the main browser toolbar. The icon displays an animation when downloads are in progress, which indicate the progress of the download.

We still recommend disabling automatic downloads in Google Chrome for safety reasons.

When downloads complete, Chrome opens the Downloads Tray automatically to display the downloaded file; this behavior, the opening of the tray, can be disabled in the options, as it may irritate some users.

Google Chrome may display a "Find your downloads here" popup to inform users about the change.

chrome downloads top

The browser lists recent downloads when the icon is activated. Recent means that all downloads of the last 24 hours are displayed in the interface. There is also a link to the full list of downloads attached to the interface.

chrome downloads virus

Each download is listed with its filename, size and when it was downloaded. Files with detected viruses are highlighted in color.Users may double-click on a file to run it right from Chrome's download tray.

Chrome users may enhance the new Downloads panel of the web browser. Google is working on an update for the download bubble, the name of the feature, which adds icons to the interface. Icons to open the folder containing the file and to open the file are displayed after activation.

chrome download buttons

Here is how you can enable this:

  1. Load chrome://flags/#download-bubble-v2 in the Chrome address bar.
  2. Set the status of the Enable download bubble V2 flag to Enabled.
  3. Restart Google Chrome.

Note that this works only if the new download behavior is enabled in the browser.

How to restore the classic Downloads section at the bottom in Chrome

chrome disable download bubble

Google Chrome users who prefer the classic downloads behavior of the browser may restore it currently. An experimental flag is available that determines whether Chrome displays downloads at the bottom of the browser window or under the new download icon at the top.

Note that these flags may be removed by Google at any time. It is likely that Google will remove the flag in a future version of Chrome.

  1. Load chrome://flags/#download-bubble in the Chrome address bar.
  2. Set the status of the Enable download bubble flag to Disabled.
  3. Restart Google Chrome

Google Chrome restores the old download behavior after the restart. You can undo the change at any time by setting the status of the Enable download bubble flag to Enabled or Default.

Now You: which download behavior do you prefer?

Summary
Chrome displays Downloads at the top now: here is how to restore the old behavior
Article Name
Chrome displays Downloads at the top now: here is how to restore the old behavior
Description
Google Chrome displays file downloads at the top of the desktop browser now instead of the bottom. Find out how to restore the classic behavior.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT bing search

GPT-AdBlocker for Chrome promises to block all ads, including ads in videos

Google Chrome 115: fixes 20 security vulnerabilities, new side panel tools and HTTP upgrades

How to turn off Google Chrome's built-in Advertising features
Google Chrome for iOS now lets you add web apps to your home screen

Google Chrome for iOS now lets you add web apps to your home screen

All Chrome users will see popups in the coming weeks: here is why

Google Chrome 114 security update fixes 4 vulnerabilities

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved