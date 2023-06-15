Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 version 21H2, asks users to update

Microsoft has ended support for Windows 10 version 21H2. The operating system was released on November 16, 2021 initially and has now reached its end of servicing.

Customer devices that still run the system should be updated to the latest version of Windows 10, which is Windows 10 version 22H2 at the time of writing, or upgraded to Windows 11, if the system supports the minimum system requirements.

There is no rush to upgrade to Windows 11, unless the operating system offers features that users require or want to use.

Windows 10 version 21H2 PCs will no longer receive updates, including security updates, going forward. The last security update for the operating system version was released on June 13, 2023.

Microsoft writes on the official support page: "On June 13, 2023, Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. The upcoming June 2023 security update, to be released on June 13, 2023, will be the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.".

Microsoft is pushing Windows 10 version 22H2 on to systems running Windows 10 version 21H2 automatically via Windows Update. The forced updates to the new Windows 10 version ensures that devices remain supported.

The forced update to version 22H2 of Windows 10 is pushed to Home and non-managed devices only, unless they have known issues that prevent the update.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the last version of Windows 10. It is supported until October 14, 2025.

The update from Windows 10 version 21H2 to 22H2 is brief and in scope very similar to the installation of a monthly cumulative update for the operating system.

Windows 10 users may run manual checks for the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Windows 10 version 22H2 remains supported for more than 2 years, and there won't be any major update going forward in that period. The operating system continues to receive monthly security updates.

It is unclear at this stage whether Microsoft is going to make available Extended Security Updates, ESU, for Windows 10, similarly to how it made them available for Windows 7.

Windows 10 is the most used version of Windows currently. Statcounter, a third-party tracking firm, sees Windows 10 at 71.9% and Windows 11 at 22.95% of the Windows desktop operating system market.

Windows 11 will continue to climb in the coming two years, but Windows 10 will likely have a sizeable market share in October 2025.

Rumor has it that Microsoft could launch Windows 12, a new version of Windows, as early as next year. Windows 10 users whose devices do not meet the Windows 11 system requirements should not hold their breaths, as it is very unlikely that Windows 12, if released, will relax the system requirements.

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, if any?

