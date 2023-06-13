The Windows June 2023 security patches are here and address these issues

It is the second Tuesday of the month, and that means that Microsoft has released security updates for the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office and other company products.

The Windows updates are available already and will be distributed on most Home systems via Windows Updates. System administrators may expedite the installation of the security updates.

The monthly overview offers information about the released updates. System administrators and home users alike may use the resource as an overview of the Patch Day. It lists all major update releases for Windows, links to support pages and direct downloads, lists all known issues confirmed by Microsoft, and more.

Microsoft released a fix for a Kernel vulnerability, but the mitigation is not enabled. It affects Windows 10 versions 1607, 1809, 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2, and Windows Server 2022. Instructions on enabling the fix are available here. Administrators need to set a Registry key to enable it. Microsoft has not provided a reason yet that explains why the fix is not enabled by default.

Click here to open the May 2023 overview of Windows updates.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: June 2023

You can download the following Excel spreadsheet. It lists the released security updates of the May 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Click on the following link to download it: microsoft windows security updates june 2023

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of Windows. The company has released patches for a total of 73 CVEs for Microsoft products and 22 CVEs for non-Microsoft products.

Windows 10 version 21H2 has reached end of servicing today. No future updates will be released for the Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions of that version of Windows 10. Devices should be updated to Windows 10 version 22H2, which continues to be supported.

The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2

The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2019 and 2022.

Operating System Distribution

Windows 10 version 21H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important. Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363

29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important. Windows 10 version 22H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important. same as Windows 10 version 21H2.

29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important. Windows 11 version 21H2 : 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363

: 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important Windows 11 version 22H2 : 31 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 27 important same as Windows 11 version 21H2

: 31 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 27 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 18 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363

18 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 23 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 20 important same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 23 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 20 important Win dows Server 2016 : 28 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 25 important. same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 28 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 25 important. Windows Server 2019 : 32 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 28 important. Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363

: 32 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 28 important. Windows Server 2022: 34 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 30 important. same as Windows Server 2019

34 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 30 important.

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page: KB5027215

Updates and improvements:

Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.

Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.

Plus the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5027223

Updates and improvements:

Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.

Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.

Fixes a compatibility issue caused by unsupported use of the Registry (no details provided).

Plus, the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5027231

Updates and improvements:

Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.

Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.

Fixes a compatibility issue caused by unsupported use of the Registry (no details provided).

Plus, the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Other security updates

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5027230)

2023-06 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027215)

2023-06 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5027223)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5027225)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5027231)

Server

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027277)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027279)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027256)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027275)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027281)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027283)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027271)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027282)

2023-06 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5027319)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027219)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027222)

2023-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027574)

2023-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027575)

.NET Framework

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027107)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027108)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027109)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027110)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027111)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027112)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5027113)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027114)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027115)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027116)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027126)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027128)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027129)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027132)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027133)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5027134)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027138)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027139)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027140)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027141)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027531)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027532)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027533)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027534)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027540)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027541)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027542)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027543)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027117)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5027118)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11, version 22H2 (KB5027119)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027121)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027122)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027123)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027124)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5027125)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027127)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027131)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5027535)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027536)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027537)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5027538)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5027539)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027544)

Known Issues

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 version 21H2

(Old) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates. Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.



Windows 11 version 22H2

(Fixed) Some applications may "have intermittent issues with speech recognition, expressive input, and handwriting when using Chinese or Japanese languages". To mitigate the issue, do the following: close the app that is having the issues, then open Task Manager and end the ctfrmon.exe process. The app should now be ready for use again.

(Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly". Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5027385)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027386)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5027572)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5027389)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5027388)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the June 2023 security updates

Security updates are downloaded and installed automatically on most Windows home systems thanks to the automatic updating functionality. Administrators may speed up the installation of updates by either downloading and installing updates manually, or by using Windows Update to check for updates.

Do the following to run a manual check for updates:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 Version 21H2

KB5027215 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5027215 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 Release version

KB5027223 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5027231 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Additional resources

