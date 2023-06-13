The Windows June 2023 security patches are here and address these issues

microsoft
Martin Brinkmann
Jun 13, 2023
Windows Updates
|
7

It is the second Tuesday of the month, and that means that Microsoft has released security updates for the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office and other company products.

The Windows updates are available already and will be distributed on most Home systems via Windows Updates. System administrators may expedite the installation of the security updates.

The monthly overview offers information about the released updates. System administrators and home users alike may use the resource as an overview of the Patch Day. It lists all major update releases for Windows, links to support pages and direct downloads, lists all known issues confirmed by Microsoft, and more.

Microsoft released a fix for a Kernel vulnerability, but the mitigation is not enabled. It affects Windows 10 versions 1607, 1809, 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2, and Windows Server 2022. Instructions on enabling the fix are available here. Administrators need to set a Registry key to enable it.  Microsoft has not provided a reason yet that explains why the fix is not enabled by default.

Click here to open the May 2023 overview of Windows updates.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: June 2023

You can download the following Excel spreadsheet. It lists the released security updates of the May 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Click on the following link to download it: microsoft windows security updates june 2023

Executive Summary

  • Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of Windows. The company has released patches for a total of 73 CVEs for Microsoft products and 22 CVEs for non-Microsoft products.
  • Windows 10 version 21H2 has reached end of servicing today. No future updates will be released for the Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions of that version of Windows 10. Devices should be updated to Windows 10 version 22H2, which continues to be supported.
  • The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2
  • The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2019 and 2022.

Operating System Distribution

  • Windows 10 version 21H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important.
    • Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363
  • Windows 10 version 22H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important.
    • same as Windows 10 version 21H2.
  • Windows 11 version 21H2:  29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important
    • Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363
  • Windows 11 version 22H2:  31 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 27 important
    • same as Windows 11 version 21H2

Windows Server products

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 18 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363
  • Windows Server 2012 R2: 23 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 20 important
    • same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2
  • Windows Server 2016: 28 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 25 important.
    • same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2
  • Windows Server 2019: 32 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 28 important.
    • Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32013
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32015
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32014
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-29363
  •  Windows Server 2022:  34 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 30 important.
    • same as Windows Server 2019

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.
  • Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.
  • Plus the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Windows 11 Release version 

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.
  • Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.
  • Fixes a compatibility issue caused by unsupported use of the Registry (no details provided).
  • Plus, the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Windows 11 version 22H2  

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixes the copy, save and attach files issue that affects some 32-bit apps that use a specific API.
  • Addresses CVE-2023-32019 that affects Windows Kernel. Additional information about the information disclosure vulnerability is available here.
  • Fixes a compatibility issue caused by unsupported use of the Registry (no details provided).
  • Plus, the non-security updates released as a preview in May 2023.

Other security updates

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5027230)

2023-06 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027215)

2023-06 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5027223)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5027225)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5027231)

Server

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027277)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027279)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027256)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027275)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027281)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027283)

2023-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027271)

2023-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027282)

2023-06 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5027319)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027219)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027222)

2023-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027574)

2023-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027575)

.NET Framework

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027107)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027108)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027109)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027110)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027111)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027112)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5027113)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027114)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027115)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027116)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027126)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027128)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027129)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027132)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027133)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5027134)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027138)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027139)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027140)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027141)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027531)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027532)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027533)

2023-06 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027534)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5027540)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5027541)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5027542)

2023-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5027543)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027117)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5027118)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11, version 22H2 (KB5027119)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027121)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027122)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027123)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027124)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5027125)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027127)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027131)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5027535)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5027536)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5027537)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5027538)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5027539)

2023-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5027544)

Known Issues

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

  • (Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed.

Windows 11 version 21H2

  • (Old) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates.
    • Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.

Windows 11 version 22H2

  • (Fixed) Some applications may "have intermittent issues with speech recognition, expressive input, and handwriting when using Chinese or Japanese languages".
    • To mitigate the issue, do the following: close the app that is having the issues, then open Task Manager and end the ctfrmon.exe process. The app should now be ready for use again.
  • (Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly".
    • Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.

Security advisories and updates

Non-security updates

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5027385)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5027386)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5027572)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5027389)

2023-06 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5027388)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the June 2023 security updates

Security updates are downloaded and installed automatically on most Windows home systems thanks to the automatic updating functionality. Administrators may speed up the installation of updates by either downloading and installing updates manually, or by using Windows Update to check for updates.

Do the following to run a manual check for updates:

  1. Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
  2. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 Version 21H2

  • KB5027215 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

  • KB5027215 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 Release version

  • KB5027223  -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11
Windows 11 version 22H2
  • KB5027231 -- 2023-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Additional resources

 

 

Summary
The Windows June 2023 security patches are here and address these issues
Article Name
The Windows June 2023 security patches are here and address these issues
Description
It is the second Tuesday of the month, and that means that Microsoft has released security updates for the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office and other company products.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

EverythingToolbar Windows search gets an update checker
microsoft

Microsoft patches several critical security issues on the May 2023 Windows Patch Day

Stay up to date with your friends with the new Windows 11 Facebook Widget
Windows and macOS are the computer market's leaders but which one is better? Here is our brief Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey comparison!

Microsoft Windows Security Updates April 2023: What you need to know before installation

Time to Patch: Microsoft released security patch for actively exploited issue
windows 11

Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2023: What you need to know before installation

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. VioletMoon said on June 13, 2023 at 8:04 pm
    Reply

    A few days ago, I used the updated Windows 11 .iso which seemed to work fine and have all the details:

    https://betanews.com/2023/06/07/now-you-can-download-the-updated-windows-11-22h2-iso-from-microsoft/

    1. John G. said on June 13, 2023 at 9:27 pm
      Reply

      Nice idea, I will wait for version 23H2 to do the same updating method if required sometime.

  2. John G. said on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 pm
    Reply

    “Microsoft released a fix for a Kernel vulnerability, but the mitigation is not enabled.”

    This is quite unacceptable. If a fix is released just enable it, the system is on risk! :[

  3. Andy Prough said on June 13, 2023 at 10:24 pm
    Reply

    What’s weird to me is that I don’t see any of Microsoft’s past 3 zero-day exploits being mentioned in the recent monthly security patch update articles:

    CVE-2023-29336 – Microsoft Win32K Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
    CVE-2023-28252 – Microsoft Windows Common Log File System (CLFS) Driver Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
    CVE-2019-1388 – Microsoft Windows Certificate Dialog Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

    I’m assuming that they send out patches on the day that the zero-day is announced, but wouldn’t they do something on their monthly security patch day to ensure computers have received these most critical patches?

    1. John G. said on June 13, 2023 at 10:57 pm
      Reply

      There should be weekly high speed patches for the severe and dangerous exploits and then some monthly minor patches or any other features that can be added in some way. There is no possible logic in waiting an entire long month to just release fixes that aren’t enabled by default, or even not include the most severe zero-day ones at all! Just big fault by them!

      1. Andy Prough said on June 13, 2023 at 10:59 pm
        Reply

        Yes I guess you are right John G. Still seems like they should be mentioned as part of the entire month’s security wrap-up by Microsoft.

  4. Paul(us) said on June 13, 2023 at 11:28 pm
    Reply

    Thank you Martin for helping me understand Windows 10 version 22H2 – 29 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 25 important updates.

    This helped me understand what I was doing when I updated to Windows 10 Pro. 22H2 (OS build 19045.3086.)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved