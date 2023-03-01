Windows 11 does not start anymore? UI customizations may be the reason
Microsoft confirmed a new Windows 11 issue that may affect devices with user interface customization applications. According to Microsoft's post on an official support website, Windows 11 devices may not start up anymore if certain UI customization apps are installed.
The issue affects devices running Windows 11 version 22H2 that run the preview update KB5022913 or newer cumulative updates. Microsoft released KB5022913 yesterday, and with it the second feature drop for Windows 11. The update introduced the AI-powered Bing on Windows, but it also brought along a number of other features, including several application updates, Phone Link improvements, touch and Braille improvements, and more.
Microsoft explains that third-party customization apps may "cause errors with explorer.exe that might repeat multiple times in a loop". The company mentions the two programs StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher specifically, but there is a chance that other user interface customization tools may also cause the issue.
Microsoft recommends that Windows 11 administrators remove the two mentioned apps, any others, from the device before installing the latest cumulative update for the operating system. For users who are already affected by the issue, Microsoft recommends contacting the developer of the application that is installed for help.
StartAllBack users may be able to resolve the issue by installing the latest version, StartAllBack 3.5.6 or later.
Microsoft notes that it is investigating the issue currently and that it plans to provide more information on the issue once it is available.
User customization apps
StartAllBack is a popular customization app for Windows that may modify the appearance of the taskbar, File Explorer, Start Menu and other interface elements. The latest version available is 3.6.1 at the time of writing. Windows 11 users are encouraged to update the application to the latest version, as it may prevent the Windows 11 startup issue.
ExplorerPatcher is an open source tool that is offering different taskbar designs and other interface customizations. The application was last updated in November 2022. We reviewed Explorer Patch last year here on Ghacks.
KB5022913 is a preview update for Windows 11. It should be considered a beta release, and its contents will be included in the March 2023 cumulative update. The March update will include security fixes as well, but all the feature changes and bug fixes introduced in the preview update are also included.
It is unclear if Microsoft will have addressed the issue before the next cumulative update for Windows 11 is released on March 14, 2023. Administrators who run customization apps may want to create system backups of the Windows installation before the updates are downloaded and installed on the devices.
Customization apps may use undocumented or unsupported methods, e.g., methods that Microsoft no longer maintains, but has not yet removed from the operating system.
Now You: do you run interface modification apps?
Comments
I had a Windows 11 Dev Build VM fail to start (black screen issue) after using Explorer Patcher a few months ago, and had to reset the OS.
+10, same here months ago. However the culprit is Microsoft due to its way of doing things, providing us with the worst taskbar ever and some other UI annoyances that have made W11 the worst friendly OS of MS’s history.
This update broke the taskbar using Start11, just visual glitches no functionality issues. Thanks Microsoft, it’s not like you SUCK or anything.
Trying to make Windows perform ‘as it used to’ will always end in tears. 3rd party programmers tinker inserting things that modify system function. When Microsoft programmers alter Windows code, eventually there will be a clash. IT IS NOT Microsoft’s fault if that happens.
After this update, I have seen a new Bing icon at Windows Search in the taskbar of my sister’s computer. I thought it was the new Bing Chatbot, however it doesn’t. Now the Windows Search icon is larger than before and certainly annoying for the wasted space, it seems at least 50% larger imho. No seconds in taskbar yet neither. Such a creepy feeling of going to nowhere with W11.
What a garbage product
“KB5022913 is a preview update for Windows 11. It should be considered a beta release, and its contents will be included in the March 2023 cumulative update.” I installed KB5022913 2023-20-28 and am happy with it. While I agree with the words in quotes, it unfortunately installs when you manually use Windows Update to check for updates. It is NOT offered as an optional update.
First, Windows 10 should revert to being supported and updated along the same time frame as, say, Windows 7. W11 is a steaming pile of manure. Also its as if it’s an ongoing psych experiment to see how much misery a user can tolerate.
Also, stop using the term “drop” and in “feature drop”. This isn’t a new song or video. “Feature update” is accurate and doesn’t induce “not cool dad” cringe.