Can AI-powered Bing improve the Windows 11 search experience?

Microsoft announced the official release of the second big update for Windows 11 a moment ago. The update, called Moment 2, is the second feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2. Microsoft released this particular version of Windows 11 in late 2022. The first feature drop, which introduced File Explorer tabs and other features, was released just a month after the update's release.

We revealed information about the second feature drop update for Windows 11 last week already. Not all features included in the update were known last week.

AI-powered Bing in Windows 11

Probably the biggest surprise is the integration of AI-powered Bing directly on Windows 11. Microsoft introduced Bing search capabilities in Windows 10 and has improved the integration in Windows 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users of the operating system may get web search results when they run searches. Now, Microsoft is extending the capabilities of Bing Search on Windows 11 again. This time, it is the new Bing that is integrated into the operating system.

Microsoft launched a preview of Bing Chat, a new AI powered option, several weeks ago as a preview. Users may chat with the AI to get recommendations or information. Microsoft had to tweak the preview several times since its launch, but seems right on course to launch it in a usable state to the public later on.

The integration into other Microsoft products, including Windows 11, is the next logical step for the company. Microsoft users who are already invited to try Bing Chat may also use the AI when they run searches on the Windows 11 desktop. Everyone else needs to wait until they do get invited by Microsoft before the option becomes available.

Windows 11 users who activate the search box of Windows 11 after the installation of the feature drop see a short intro for the new Bing. There, Microsoft highlights that the new Bing is available. It includes learn more and try links, and two example queries for users to try out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft notes that the search box is "one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month".

The company promises that all Windows 11 users will be able to get access to the Ai-powered Bing "soon", so that they use it to "search, chat, answer questions and generate content [..] right on their Windows taskbar".

Windows 11 users may sign-up on the official waitlist using a Microsoft account to receive an invite eventually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second feature drop for Windows 11 was launched on February 28, 2023. It is available via Windows Update and the new apps are available via Microsoft Store updates.

Windows administrators may select Start > Settings > Windows Update to check for the update manually. It should be picked up by this manual search process and installed on the device. Microsoft expects to roll out the update to all non-managed devices via Windows Update during the March 2023 monthly security update release. The update will be released on March 14, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name The AI-powered Bing is now part of Windows 11 Description The latest Windows 11 feature drop enhanced the search feature of the Windows 11 operating system with artificial intelligence. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement