Windows 11 is getting these new features in March 2023

Microsoft plans to launch the second feature drop update for Windows 11 version 22H2 next month. Feature drops, also called Moments updates, are smaller updates that introduce new features and other improvements regularly in the operating system.

The update has been pushed to the Release Preview channel of the Windows 11 operating system already, and this marks the last step before it is released to the stable Windows 11 population.

Ashwin reviewed the new search and taskbar experience yesterday, but these two improvements are just two of the new features of the update. This article provides you with an overview of the new features that will become available in March 2023 for all Windows 11 version 22H2 users.

Microsoft plans to release a third feature drop update for Windows 11 and is testing some of its functions in development builds currently.

Features of the second Windows 11 Moments update

Windows Studio Effects is now accessible directly from the Quick Settings menu on the taskbar, provided that the device supports a neural processing unit (NPU)

The Search icon is restored, even on devices on which it has been disabled. Users who do not want it need to remove it again in the Taskbar preferences.

Quick Assist is now accessible via Settings > System > Troubleshooters and the All Apps Start Menu listing.

Energy Recommendations are now found under Settings > System > Power & Battery > Energy Recommendations.

Some visual changes to system tray icons.

New touch-optimized taskbar support for 2-in-1 devices. It features two modes: collapsed and expanded. Collapsed shrinks the taskbar's size to make room for apps. Expanded is the regular mode, that is also enabled automatically when a regular keyboard is disconnected. Both modes can be set via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar beaviors.

Braille support improvements. Support for new braille displays is now available, and there are new braille input and output languages in Narrator.

Voice access is more flexible and supports interactions with additional user interface controls, according to Microsoft. Voice access support is now also available for spin controls, thumb controls and split buttons.

Voice scrolling enhancements, e.g., to scroll to the extreme left or right of a page.

AI-powered recommended content is now displayed in the Start Menu for devices that joined Azure Active Directory. Content includes information on meetings, files that a user collaborated on and more.

Tamil Anjal keyboard support.

Some features of the Moments 2 update are not mentioned by Microsoft in the update notes. General consensus is that the majority will make it into the stable feature drop.

Twitter user PhantomOcean3 published a video recently that demonstrates the new features of the Moments 2 update. You can play it below, or watch it on YouTube instead.

The main features that Microsoft did not mention in the release notes are the following ones:

Option to display seconds in the taskbar clock.

Improved File Explorer search.

Widgets improvements, including the ability to use them without Microsoft account and full screen support.

Improved account settings with cloud storage information.

Snipping Tool screen recording capabilities.

Notepad with tabs.

There is a chance that some of these features won't make it into this update. Last minute bugs or fine-tuning may move certain features to the next Moments update instead.

Now You: Do you find any of these features interesting?

