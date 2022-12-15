Windows 11: Two feature drops in the first half of 2023

The first feature drop for Windows 11 happened shortly after the release of Windows 11 version 22H2, or Windows 11 2022 Update. Microsoft revealed earlier already that it plans to release several feature drops going forward for Windows 11.

The company is working on several, called Moments 2, Moments 3 and so on. The current timeline suggests that the next two feature drops happen in the first quarter of 2023. This new approach to Windows 11 updates separates major feature updates, which happen once a year, from smaller feature drops, which happen multiple times per year.

While these are still in development, we expect Moments 2 in February or March of 2023, and Moments 3 in May 2023. The schedule is not set in stone and things may change. Microsoft may postpone the release of a feature drop. It seems unlikely that releases will be accelerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also unclear at this point what these feature updates will introduce. The first feature drop, Moments 1, released in November 2022, just a month after the official release of Windows 11 version 22H2. It introduced tabs in File Explorer, the suggested actions feature and several other minor changes to the operating system.

The following features are associated with Moments 2:

Tablet optimized taskbar and new system tray.

Live search in File Explorer (which returns results as soon as the user starts to type).

Show the touch keyboard menu in Settings.

Some of these may already be enabled using ViVetool.

Future Moments updates will likely introduce a similar set of changes to the operating system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most expect a feature update release for Windows 11 at the end of 2023. This new update would incorporate all the feature drops that happened between the release of Windows 11 2022 Update and the Windows 11 2023 Update.

The new feature drops make things less predictable for administrators and users alike. One option to deal with the increasing number of changes is to stay on the previous version of Windows, e.g. the release version of Windows 11 and not the Windows 11 2022 Update. Once the next feature update is released in 2023, one could upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update. All released Moments updates should be included in the update by then, leaving out the surprises.

Now You: what is your take on the Moments updates approach? (via Deskmodder)

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Windows 11: Two feature drops in the first half of 2023 Description Microsoft could release the next two feature drops for Windows 11, called Moments 2 and Moments 3, in the first half of 2023. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement