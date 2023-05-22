EverythingToolbar Windows search gets an update checker

Martin Brinkmann
May 22, 2023
Updated • May 22, 2023
Windows Updates
|
A new version of the open source EverythingToolbar application introduces support for automatic update checks and makes other improvements. EverythingToolbar is a companion app for the popular Windows search tool Everything.

Everything Search is a fast search alternative for Windows that is making file searches on Windows a lot faster when compared to built-in Windows Search. EverythingToolbar, as the name suggests already, improves accessibility of Everything by allowing users to run searches directly from the Windows taskbar and by allowing users to switch Windows Search to Everything.

EverythingToolbar requires that Everything is also available on the device. The easiest option is to install Everything on the Windows device first and then Everything Toolbar.

Once done, users may pin the icon of EverythingToolbar to the taskbar to run searches directly from it. Options to replace Windows Search are found in the preferences.

everythingtoolbar

EverythingToolbar 1.1 introduces support for automatic update checks. The option is enabled by default, but it can be disabled by selecting Menu > Preferences > Check for updates automatically in the program interface.

The update checker informs users about new updates, but it does not include functionality to download these updates to the system; this is still a manual process, similarly to how KeePass Password Manager handles update checks.

The release notes lists other improvements. The new keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Shift-C allows users to copy the full path of the selected item. Files and folders may be selected using the mouse or keys on the keyboard.

EverythingToolbar users may now clear the application's main keyboard shortcut Windows-Alt-S, or any custom shortcut that they assigned to it using the Esc-key.

The remaining changes are smaller in scope. One fixes the handling of third-party file explorer applications, another addresses a misplaced window issue.

You can check out the full list of changes in EverythingToolbar 1.1. here. The last major release of EverythingToolbar dates back to January 2023. EverythingToolbar 1.0 was launched in the month, and it introduced support for Windows 11 officially.

Closing Words

Everything and EverythingToolbar improve search on Windows significantly, especially for users who want files or folders returned. The new option to check for updates is useful, as it makes it easier for users to stay up to date and check out updates shortly after release.

Now You: Windows Search, Everything or something else? What do you use to find files on Windows devices?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1star1star
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
EverythingToolbar
Operating System
Windows
Software Category
File Management
Landing Page
https://github.com/srwi/EverythingToolbar
