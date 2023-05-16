List of Microsoft products that reach end of support in 2023

Several Microsoft products will reach end of support in 2023, including versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft Office and Server products.

Two major versions of Windows have reached end of support in January 2023 already. Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 are no longer supported by Microsoft.

Two major versions of Windows 10 and 11 reach end of servicing for Home users in 2023. Next month, Windows 10 version 22H1 will reach end of servicing. The operating system will receive a last round of security updates on the June 2023 Patch Day before support is ended officially.

Microsoft announced already that it will upgrade devices to Windows 10 version 22H2 automatically, provided that they are not managed. The upgrade from Windows 10 version 22H1 to version 22H2 is small and should not cause too many issues. The entire procedure is comparable to the installation of a monthly cumulative update for the operating system.

The list of known issues of Windows 10 version 22H2 is small, but administrators should scan it for potential issues that may arise after the upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10. The last update to the list dates back to February 2023.

The Home and Pro editions of the first version of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, Windows 11 version 21H2, reach end of servicing in October 2023. Microsoft extended support for Windows 11 versions to 24 months for consumers.

Administrators should check the list of known issues of Windows 11 version 22H2 before they start the upgrade to the new Windows 11 version.

The 2023 feature update for Windows 11 will be released at the same time. Windows 10, on the other hand, won't receive any more feature updates.

Most administrators may want to upgrade Windows 11 devices to version 22H2 and not to the soon-to-be-released Windows 11 version 23H2. New releases may introduce issues. A waiting period of several months or even longer prevents that a system is hit with unknown issues. Microsoft addresses these over time.

Several Windows client and server products reach end of support in 2023. The list includes Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2, several Windows Embedded releases and more.

Here is the list of products that reach end of support in 2023:

Windows 10 Home and Pro, Version 21H2 June 13, 2023 Windows 11 Home and Pro, Version 21H2 October 10, 2023 Windows Embedded 8 Standard

Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry July 11, 2023 Visual Studio 2022 , Version 17.0 (LTSC channel) July 11, 2023 Hyper-V Server 2012

Hyper-V Server 2012 R2 October 10, 2023 Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac October 10, 2023 Windows Embedded Compact 2013 October 10, 2023 Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2012 R2 October 10, 2023 Windows Storage Server 2012

Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 October 10, 2023 Hyper-V Server 2012

Hyper-V Server 2012 R2 October 10, 2023

The full list of products that reach end of servicing or end of support is available on the Microsoft Learn website.

Several products are moved to extended support. Microsoft Office 2019 and its applications reach extended support on October 10, 2023.

Now You: do you run any of these products? (via Deskmodder)

