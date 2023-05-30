Mozilla confirms Firefox's end of support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 systems
Mozilla, maker of the open source Firefox web browser, has confirmed the end of support date of Firefox for the Microsoft operating systems Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1
Microsoft ended support for the operating systems in January 2023 already and several browser developers, including Google and Microsoft, have already stopped supporting their browsers on these systems. Mozilla took its time to evaluate the situation and informed users earlier this year that it would continue to support Firefox on these operating systems.
Mozilla did not provide specifics back then, only that it would support Firefox for the operating systems until at least the second half of 2024.
A support page provides detailed information on the organization's plans to support the out-of-support operating systems. In short: Mozilla will support Firefox for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 until September 2024, but no longer than that.
This makes it the only major web browser that does so, as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi and Opera have ended support already for the operating systems. All of these are based on Chromium, which Google controls to a large degree. While it is in theory possible for companies to extend support, doing so would require assigning development resources to the task.
In case you are wondering what happens on Windows 7 or 8 devices when you try to run an unsupported browsers, we tried that and discovered that the browsers won't install or run anymore.
Migration to Firefox ESR
Mozilla plans to migrate Firefox Stable users on these three Windows versions to the Firefox ESR channel when Firefox 115 is released. This happens automatically and this special version of Firefox ESR will receive security updates until September 2024, its end of support date.
Firefox ESR, which stands for Extended Support Releases, is updated in the same frequency as stable versions of the web browser. The updates include security and bug fixes only, and not new features, which Mozilla integrates into stable updates regularly.
This means that Firefox users on these operating systems won't receive any new features implemented in Firefox after the release of Firefox 115, which Mozilla plans to release on July 4, 2023.
Most Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 devices can be upgraded to Windows 10, and this is what Mozilla recommends, as Microsoft is not releasing security updates for the older versions of Windows anymore. Windows 10 is supported until October 2025.
Closing Words
Mozilla extends support for Firefox on Windows 7 and 8 devices until September 2024. This gives users on these systems more than 1 year of extra breathing room, at least where browsers are concerned.
Comments
Mozilla has too much Google chromium code – Mozilla can’t make it go forward in a non-Google direction for any lengthy period of time.
For real freedom of choice, old Windows version users would need to use an independently developed browser with its own engine, like Pale Moon with its Goanna engine, or Netsurf. I think SeaMonkey will continue to work for awhile, but they are developing in the direction of more chromium compatibility, so it may stop working sooner. I think Waterfox will try to stay compatible with older versions of Windows, but they are strictly tied to Firefox source code, and so will likely have a hard time of it.
Suggest unironically Male Poon lmao
@Anonymous
This guy is literally shitting all over Chromium’s security while using Pale Moon. It doesn’t get more ironic than that.
I also suggested Netsurf, Seamonkey and Waterfox. Try one, see if you like it.
Netsurf has an incomplete javascript engine, so a lot of sites will not render. But I use it and like it for simple websites. It’s extremely lightweight.
Seamonkey is very good, and I also use it some. It should continue to work on older Windows versions as long as the developers want to keep it working. Most of its extensions are unmaintained from very old Firefox versions – the extensions part is kind of hit or miss with Seamonkey.
Waterfox is fantastic, but it is tied to current Firefox source code. The developer did create a Waterfox Classic version some years ago to work with older operating systems, so maybe he will be able to figure out a similar Waterfox Classic which will continue to work with Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.
Dang… well Sept 2024 is a whole lot better than nothing… really worried about what to do after that… I predict 1-2+ years of stable use after end of updates before eventual (maybe serious) degradation kicks in – judging by how I have a PC with like chrome 70 and “most” things work apart from the websites that try to do “smart” or fancy stuff.
There’s got to be a way to virtualise/passthrough a browser through something like a Linux VM – but that’s wacky stuff.
I feel like the more it becomes a problem, the more people are gonna find innovative solutions, so part of me is waiting for that.
Solidarity, W7 users! We will persevere!
Back to Pale Moon as default browser – despite it crashing once per session and the fact that some websites won’t allow anything but “modern” browsers. I have a WIN 10 laptop I can resort to when absolutely necessary.
Another Male Poon user… lmao
With the latest Pale Moon version 32.2 there’s a massive overhaul in WebComponents and several other rendering issues and so nearly all sites just work.
I haven’t seen daily crashes anytime in the last few years. Make sure you try it with a clean new profile – those profiles sometimes get corrupted over time.
Haven’t updated Firefox since 2015 on my Win-7Pro except for a few tweak’s Martin recommended in ‘about:config’ and it works “Fast” in my low data environment.
On the average the best ‘Telecom’ data speed I can pull out of thin air is 75-KB’s; And when everyone’s internet goes down in the area, I’m still able to run pretty fast at 10-to-30KB’s (with no media elements or video) >
But, I can still easily access everything else, including direct live radio feeds at 3KB’s and recorded shows at 10-to-30-KB’s.
When the internet is down locally, I can quickly connect to a 2G or 3G radio signal within a 50 mile circumference.
The combination of FF51 with a secured-locked-down win7-Pro is perfect for people who reside in backwoods areas with extremely bad internet connections.
Downloading blocklist’s (now done daily) are no problem when done in the early AM.
I’ll continue to use this proven ‘un-googled’ system ‘forever’
Thanks for Reading 11r20 from TX
So, as a Windows 7 user : Firefox 113 (.0.2) now, 114 in June, 115 ESR in July, valid until September 2024.
Nice, except that when my OS will have been upgraded I’ll inevitably move from FF 115ESR to latest stable version and I’ll have to catch up with the new features (“updates include security and bug fixes only, and not new features, which Mozilla integrates into stable updates regularly.”) which is why I never was fond of ESR… until now. How many new features between FF115 and … FF130 will it be in September 2024?
We’ll manage, I might switch to another browser fully supporting Windows 7 beyond any schedule. I’m just not in the mood of leaving an OS I know, which runs perfectly well, nicely tweaked, no Microsoft tracking, no countless issues …. to a “modern” Microsoft OS, bloated, inquisitive, regularly facing issues, fixes, updates, issues, fixes …
At this time I run everything, no Website issues, all videos running flawlessly. I’m not a gamer so no idea about games. I just don’t need all the gadgets provided by Win10/11, those things are so heavy it’d take me weeks to remove all those darn native apps, games, find one or more good tweak applications to get the OS to shut up … another day perhaps, mañana. I’m not in quest of the latest, the fastest, only of what is basically resuired to perform basic operations on an OS, with a browser. Top-notch has never been my dream, computing is conceived here as a tool, not as a piece of worshiped electronics.
Nice to hear your thoughts on this, Tom. Although was disappointed to read the following, “when my OS will have been upgraded”, it is sad that the notion is even crossing your mind – but out of curiosity, what do you predict you might use in the future, if not Windows 7?
Also some comments regarding your last paragraph – Windows 7 has no issue with the huge plethora of games developed roughly ~2000-18 (give or take some years in either direction), 100% if they’re offline games, and your mileage may vary for online games due to the nature of online.
“Top-notch has never been my dream” seems like quite an insult to Windows 7, which is arguably the closest that Windows came to greatness, rest assured you have a better experience than W10/W11 users, lol.
I do agree about your utilitarian approach to computer usage – if more people thought like you, landfill would have a lot less decent tech thrown into it.
@basingstoke, truth is I had in mind “when my PC will have passed and/or I decide to buy a new one” when I mentioned the OS being upgraded, inevitably upgraded with a new PC :=)
> but out of curiosity, what do you predict you might use in the future, if not Windows 7?
That’s what I’m still wondering about. Younger I guess I’d adventure myself throughout the Linux ecosystem but far less motivated as years pass by. It’ll be the Windows OS included in the new PC (11 or 12, who knows, if the PC doesn’t fall apart before then), or an PC with Linux (I’d likely have to install Linux myself), or a Mac. Frankly : looks like I’ll decide because I’ll have no alternative than to decide when the PC will be unusable.
Nice to know that Windows 7 faces flawlessly yhe challenge of modern games.
By ‘top-notch’ I had in mind features rather than greatness. Factually I rely of what I read of latest Windows OSS, of users’ feedback and not on MY own experience regarding Win10/11 to consider — not that Win7 is the greatest, no idea — but that it fits my needs perfectly well and fulfills my requirements, which remain as i said those pertinent to basic features. Now, if Win7 remains the best even for power users then : great!
You, many others myself included just like Windows 7 and looks like we’ll be the tough ones to be moved to another OS environment. But one day or another we’ll definitely have to. Enjoying present times participates to happiness.
Some good points, to be fair. However I would say my “disease” is a few steps more advanced than yours. If I ever have a PC break I would much rather replace any component on it (be it CPU, motherboard, RAM, HDD, you name it) than chuck it away in place for buying another one. With this kind of attitude, I think it will be quite difficult for me to be “claimed” by a newer OS that I don’t favour.
I am presently using tech from 2009-2012, the one from 2012 is an ivy bridge gaming PC that really smashes everything out of the park – but if you take into account that the latest PCs Windows 7 will run on without issue are in 2016-18, you can imagine it’s possible to acquire some really powerful hardware that will run Windows 7.
For me it’s not just about looks, or feel, it’s trying to hold onto a piece of a different, less jaded, more optimistic, era. I have looked at the alternatives, and as things stand, I simply don’t like them.
I wouldn’t mind having a seperate PC with a “passable” Linux distribution, if the time comes where Windows 7 is not enough (I already do, I am just not reliant on it).
I look at awe at the people still using XP, for example, those are some principalled (or highly stubborn) people, and I think with time Windows 7 users might start falling into the same category – even if just for the sake of the knowledge not being lost to time, each major OS should have it’s fans and hobbyists, who are happy and enjoy using it, I don’t mind being such a person!
I just think of the the people that made the software, it is stable, reliable, often very intuitive – I truly don’t need 99% of “modern” features, why should older, albeit fully functional software and workflows be thrown to the wayside? Why should all that effort be discarded? Comparatively, a lot of products coded nowadays are buggier than they should be, as everyone is taking lead from Microsoft, thinking that it’s OK to release unfinished/unpolished products, and patch them later.
I totally understand the other side of it, I am not leaving “present times” behind, and if there comes a time when W7 is completely at odds with the “present times”, I’ll hopefully have setup and tweaked another OS to my liking by then.