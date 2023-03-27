First O&O ShutUp10++ update of 2023 released

O&O ShutUp10++ is a privacy application for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices, which we have followed ever since its first release for Windows 10. O&O, and the company behind the product, released an updated version, called O&O ShutUp10++, back in 2021, to include support for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.

The company released the first new update for O&O ShutUp10++ of 2023 today. It includes several new features and improvements, including a reworked user interface and support for disabling the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

The program is a quick download from the developer's website. It runs right after execution and displays the available tweaks in orderly fashion in the interface. Tweaks are sorted into categories, such as Privacy, Microsoft Edge or App Privacy, which users may disable to get a long ungrouped listing of tweaks. There is also a search to find specific tweaks quickly.

Each tweak is listed with a recommendation and an option to display a description of it with a click on it.

Tweaks can be applied for the active user or for the entire local machine. The latter would apply them for all users who sign-in to the device.

The Actions menu displays several automation options. There is one option to enable all recommended tweaks, reset all changes, and an option to create a system restore point. It is recommended to create one, but the application prompts for the creation of a system restore point whenever a change is made.

The interface looks modernized, but without taking away functionality or making things more complicated to configure in the process. It looks cleaner, as you may see on the screenshot above.

O&O Software have added two new tweaks in the update. The first adds the aforementioned option to disable the sidebar in the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser. The second adds an option to disable Windows Media Player Diagnostics.

Just two tweaks, but the software is more or less feature-complete. Our last review dates back to 2021, and a lot has happened since then. The new local machine option for tweaks was mentioned already, but there is more. Next to dozens of new tweaks, many for Windows 11, the developers have also improved the dark mode feature, proper recognition of user-defined language combinations, improved Windows screen reader support, and more.

Interested users may check out the full changelog on the developer website.

Closing Words

O&O ShutUp++ is a well designed tweaker that makes it a lot easier for users to apply a number of tweaks to Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Most of the tweaks are privacy related, but there are also tweaks for annoyances and turning off features that some users may not require.

Now You: do you use tweaking tools for Windows?

Summary Author Rating 5 based on 1 votes Software Name O&O ShutUp10+++ Operating System Windows Software Category Administration Landing Page https://www.oo-software.com/en/shutup10

